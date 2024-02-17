Highlights West Ham's poor results and performances have put manager David Moyes under increased pressure.

Talks of offering Moyes a new contract have been delayed following their disappointing performance against Arsenal.

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui could be a candidate to take over as manager if West Ham decides to make a change.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is coming under a lot of pressure after a string of poor results at the London Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has now discussed the prospect of former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui joining the club, suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if he makes his way onto the shortlist.

The Hammers recently suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal in the Premier League, with many of the supporters seeing enough at half-time, leaving the ground with the Gunners scoring four times in the first half. Some of the fanbase have been disappointed with some of their displays this season, and Moyes could be under increasing pressure.

Although West Ham are in the top half of the table and still competing in Europe, supporters might be hoping that a new manager is appointed to help them go to the next level. It looked as though Moyes was set for a new contract after an impressive start to the campaign, but talks could now be delayed.

Moyes contract negotiations at West Ham delayed

According to MailOnline, West Ham have decided to delay offering Moyes a new contract after their disappointing performance against Arsenal. The Scottish manager looked set to agree an extension on his current deal which would keep him tied down until 2026, but the feeling has changed internally and the Hammers' hierarchy could wait and see how the season plays out.

It isn't just the capitulation at home to Arsenal that has caused concern amongst the fanbase. The Hammers are on a disappointing run after a positive opening few months of the season. The capital club failed to beat Bristol City in the FA Cup and were knocked out of the competition in a replay, while also failing to beat struggling Sheffield United among others.

West Ham United's results since their last win Date Opposition Result January 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 January 7 Bristol City 1-1 January 16 Bristol City 0-1 January 21 Sheffield United 2-2 February 1 Bournemouth 1-1 February 4 Manchester United 0-3 February 11 Arsenal 0-6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 14/2/2024

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that offering a new contract to Moyes at this stage would likely cause a big backlash from some supporters and he believes at least half of the fanbase are ready to move on from the former Everton manager. A report from Football Insider has suggested that Lopetegui is a contender to take over from Moyes if West Ham to decide to pull the trigger.

Related Tim Steidten 'very happy' at West Ham amid Liverpool interest West Ham United chief Tim Steidten has been attracting interest from Liverpool, but he's said to be happy at the club.

Dean Jones - Lopetegui could be on the shortlist

Jones has suggested that he expects Lopetegui to get another job in the Premier League in the near future, but West Ham haven't explored that avenue as it stands. However, the journalist adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Lopetegui does make his way onto their shortlist. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Eventually Lopetegui is going to land another Premier League job and it's probably not too far away. So far, West Ham haven't really explored that avenue as far as I understand. While the Moyes contract wait has been going on they've briefly looked at situations around Paulo Fonseca and Michael Carrick, but they haven't really gone any further with those. But it is time to start having a little bit of a deeper look around soon and it wouldn't surprise me at all if Lopetegui was one of those names."

Although Moyes is still in the hot seat at the moment, West Ham are likely to have a succession plan in case results worsen. The Scottish manager's contract is up at the end of the season, so it could be an opportunity for the club to go in a different direction in the summer. A new manager would be able to have a full pre-season to work with the squad.

As per 90min, Lille's Fonesca and Stade Reims' Will Still are two potential options for the Hammers from France. Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is also admired by those at West Ham and would be an easy appointment if he's keen due to being a free agent. Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is also said to be in the running if Moyes was to be sacked.