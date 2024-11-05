West Ham United could look to reignite their interest in former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao if they decide to sack Julen Lopetegui, according to talkSPORT.

It's been a tricky season for the Hammers who are currently battling in the bottom half of the Premier League. A significant issue for West Ham this season has been their defence, conceding 19 goals, but they've also struggled to produce in the final third. Lopetegui appears to be under increasing pressure, with a game against Everton this weekend potentially crucial in deciding his future.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that although Lopetegui is unlikely to be sacked immediately after a heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, he could need a result against Everton on Saturday if he wants to save his job. The Hammers hierarchy are already succession-planning in case they pull the trigger on Lopetegui, so pressure is clearly mounting on the manager.

TalkSPORT have now reported that former Porto manager Conceicao is on the radar of several Premier League clubs. The report claims that West Ham had Conceicao on their list of potential options to replace David Moyes before they appointed Lopetegui and they may look to re-explore a move over the next few weeks.

Conceicao, described as 'controversial' and 'hot-tempered' by Portugoal, has been without a club since leaving Porto. The 49-year-old enjoyed a seven-year spell with the Portuguese club before leaving in June this year. It would certainly be an exciting appointment from the Hammers with Conceicao's temperament, but he's yet to manage in the Premier League.

Previously, Conceicao has spent time in charge of Braga, Vitoria Guimaraes, Nantens, and Academica, among others. It's a crucial game for West Ham at the weekend as they prepare to face fellow strugglers Everton, and the worrying thing for Lopetegui is Tim Steidten and his team might consider making a change ahead of the international break. This would give two weeks for a new manager to come in and implement his ideas before the return of the Premier League.