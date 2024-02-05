Highlights West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips has had a disappointing start to his career at the club.

West Ham United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has endured a difficult start to his career at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it's going to be difficult for him to get up to speed.

Phillips completed his move to the London Stadium in the January transfer window after a tricky spell with Manchester City. The England international struggled to break into the starting XI regularly under Pep Guardiola and needed a fresh start, especially with an international tournament approaching at the end of the campaign.

Gareth Southgate has always shown a lot of faith in Phillips with England, but it would have been difficult for him to select him if he continued to struggle for game time. A move to West Ham could be what he needs to reignite his career, but it's not been a vintage start for the former Leeds United star.

Phillips' start to life at West Ham

Just a few days after signing on the dotted line for the Hammers, David Moyes opted to name Phillips in his starting XI to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. The 28-year-old was making his first league start since May 2023, so it was a bit of a risk from the Scottish manager but also a statement, showing that he has faith in Phillips.

Just a few minutes into his debut, Phillips made a crucial error to allow the Cherries to open the scoring. Speaking after the game, Moyes admitted that he would need time to get up to speed...

“Kalvin is fine, he’s got the best part of 70 minutes tonight. I said yesterday I might need to go along gently with him. I think he looks as if he’s needing the games and the practice. I thought as the game went on he was starting to get a bit better and find his feet a bit more. He was slow at the start of the game, to getting into the way we play.”

Kalvin Phillips - West Ham United debut Stats Output Minutes played 68 Pass accuracy 83% Errors leading to goal 1 Tackles won percentage 25% Ground duels won 5/10 Match rating 5.7 Statistics via FotMob

West Ham travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next, and Moyes opted to name Phillips on the bench. It's unclear whether the Hammers boss decided to drop him from the starting XI due to his poor performance against Bournemouth or whether it was a tactical decision, but it's certainly not been an ideal start to life at the club for Phillips.

Paul Brown - It's going to be difficult for Phillips

Brown has suggested that it's going to be difficult for Phillips after being parachuted into a side that plays a completely different style to the one he's been used to everyday training under Guardiola. The journalist adds that he hasn't played a lot of football this season either, so it's going to be difficult for him to make an instant impact for the Hammers. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't think Kalvin Phillips should be worried. I think it's been a disappointing start for him at West Ham, but he's been parachuted into a team that plays a wildly different style and system to Manchester City. He hasn't played a lot of football this season. It's going to be difficult for him to get up to speed straightaway in that situation. I think he's just such a good player that he's probably one of the only players Moyes has ever signed that he was pretty confident in throwing in quite quickly.

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has not featured for Moyes' side since early January after he limped off against Bristol City in the FA Cup. With West Ham returning to European action later this month, Moyes will be desperate for one of his creative sparks to return to action. Speaking after their defeat against the Red Devils, Moyes confirmed that it wouldn't be too long before the former Lyon man returns...

“We're hoping that Paqueta is only a week or two away from returning."

It will be a huge boost for the Hammers if Paqueta can make himself available for selection again in the near future. The capital club have struggled in front of goal without the 26-year-old.