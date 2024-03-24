Highlights West Ham has a costly decision to make on midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as a permanent deal is uncertain due to his performance and high salary.

Phillips' move to London has not gone as planned, with limited starts and a recent red card raising doubts about his future with the Hammers.

If Phillips doesn't impress enough for West Ham, the club may target Royal Antwerp loanee Mandela Keita as a potential summer transfer target.

West Ham United signed Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City during the January transfer window after an unsuccessful spell at the Etihad Stadium, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers will need to determine whether there's a deal to be done for the England international at value.

It's been a tricky few years for Phillips after he opted to leave his boyhood club Leeds United and join Pep Guardiola's Man City side. When competing with Rodri for a starting spot, it was always going to be difficult for the Yorkshire-born midfielder to play regularly at the Etihad.

After struggling for minutes, Phillips joined West Ham on loan in the January window, but the move hasn't gone as he would have hoped. David Moyes has been reluctant to guarantee him a starting role, while some of his performances have left a lot to be desired. The 28-year-old also failed to make Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, which emphasises his poor form so far this season.

West Ham Have Decision to Make on Phillips

According to Sky Sports, West Ham will cover Phillip's salary for the duration of his time at the London Stadium, while the Hammers also don't have the option to make a deal permanent. The England international is believed to be earning £150k-a-week - a hefty wage for a player who isn't a guaranteed starter under Moyes.

Kalvin Phillips' statistics on his West Ham United debut Accurate passes percentage 83 Touches 51 Tackles won percentage 25 Duels lost 5 Errors leading to a goal 1 Correct as of 22/03/2024

The move to London was expected to help Phillips get his career back on track, with the 28-year-old claiming that it's allowed him to rediscover the fire in his belly, with Moyes making him feel wanted. It's not gone according to plan, with Phillips already being sent off since his move to the capital club, while also watching on from the bench on multiple occasions.

Moyes is said to be a long-term admirer of the former Leeds midfielder, but it's certainly no guarantee that the Hammers fight to make the temporary move a permanent one when the summer transfer window opens for business. Phillips will have to show a vast improvement if Moyes and Tim Steidten are going to consider making a play to sign him on a long-term deal, but the 31-cap star could argue that the Scottish manager hasn't given him enough opportunities to impress.

Related West Ham Have Tosin Adarabioyo Back on Radar for Summer Move West Ham United have Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in their sights ahead of the transfer window reopening

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips has made just three starts in the Premier League since his January move to West Ham, playing just 271 minutes of football.

Ben Jacobs - Phillips' Chances of Permanent Move in the Balance

Jacobs has suggested that as it stands, Phillips' chances of earning a permanent transfer with the Hammers are in the balance due to his form. The journalist adds that he still has time to win West Ham over, but the main issue will be his price tag as to whether he will be signed on a long-term deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think it's a neat narrative, but I don't think that Leeds are looking at Kalvin Phillips at this point. The main reason for that is wages, ultimately. Phillips needs game time. The chances of a permanent move to West Ham are in the balance for form reasons, to some extent, although he obviously still has plenty of time to settle and win over West Ham. But the main challenge with Philips is the same as it was when the loan was discussed, which is price. In the end, no option to buy number was agreed between West Ham and Manchester City and West Ham will need to determine, come summer, whether they think there's a deal to be done for Philips at value."

West Ham Lining Up Phillips Alternative

If the Hammers are priced out of a move for Phillips or they feel he hasn't shown enough to warrant a permanent transfer, the Hammers could seek alternatives in the summer transfer window. Adding extra bodies in the middle of the park was clearly a priority in January, but they could be left a man short if the England international returns to Manchester City after his loan spell.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Royal Antwerp loanee Mandela Keita, whose parent club is OH Leuven, is a player West Ham are keen to land when the market opens. Keita is regarded as one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in Belgium, and adding an additional midfielder is set to be a priority.

All stats courtesy of FBref and FotMob