West Ham United are said to be considering making a move for Denmark international Conrad Harder after appointing Graham Potter as their new manager on Thursday, according to TBR Football.

With Michail Antonio out for an extended period following a car accident and Niclas Fullkrug struggling to settle in English football, the Hammers are eyeing a move for a new striker and Conrad Harder may be their man.

West Ham aren't the only Premier League team with an interest in Harder, with the report stating Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested in making a move for the forward as they look to bolster their own attacking options.

Prizing Harder away from Sporting Lisbon won't be easy for West Ham, not just due to the great competition, but also because it could take a bid of around €50m (£42m) in order to sign Harder, who has a release clause of €80m inserted in his contract. After spending big in the summer, West Ham may be looking to save some money during the January window, but they have just appointed Graham Potter as their new manager who they may look to back heavily.

Why There is Such Interest in Harder

He is one of Europe's hottest talents.

After much interest in their other striker Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting Lisbon signed Harder from Nordsjælland in 2024 to prepare for his departure. However, it is now Harder himself who is attracting a lot of interest, with multiple Premier League teams being poised to make a move for the Danish forward - labelled as the 'new Gyokeres'.

With the potential to be very special, and still just 19 years old, the future is bright for Harder, which is why many teams are keen to sign him. Having spent much of this season as a substitute, Harder has been able to net nine goals and contribute six assists as he plays back up to superstar forward Gyokeres.

An incredibly exciting talent, Harder has certainly hit the ground running at Sporting, who may be reluctant to sell their back-up striker, with Gyokeres seemingly heading for the exit too. If West Ham are able to win the race for him it would be a real coup, as they look to turn their fortunes around this season.

