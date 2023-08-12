West Ham United not moving for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the London Stadium this is summer is a surprise because one major reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes looks to finally be securing signings for the Irons squad as they aim to balance Premier League and Europa League football this season.

West Ham transfer news – Latest

Having sold Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth £105m this summer, West Ham have scoured the market, hoping to spend the money on several adequate replacements.

After a lengthy search, the Irons have confirmed the £35m signing of Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Meanwhile, reports claim that West Ham have also agreed £30m deals to sign Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse and fellow Three Lions international Harry Maguire, with the Manchester United centre-back to depart Old Trafford.

The signings of Ward-Prowse and Maguire are an example of the club backing Moyes after suggestions he had a strained relationship with new technical director Tim Steidten over transfer activity.

A player West Ham haven’t moved for this summer is Leicester’s Dewsbury-Hall, who played and scored a brace in the Foxes’ opening day Championship victory over Midlands rivals Coventry City last Sunday.

The 24-year-old had made 59 Premier League appearances for Leicester but has only recently gained the reported attention of Liverpool, indicating he’s not been on the radar of most top-flight clubs.

And Taylor is surprised West Ham haven’t expressed an interest in the Leicester star, admiring how he “breaks the lines and gets forward.”

What has Taylor said about West Ham and Dewsbury-Hall?

Speaking about Dewsbury-Hall, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “As you saw on Sunday, he breaks the lines and gets forward. He’d be a great pickup for many Premier League clubs like Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham. I’m surprised they’re not at least trying for him.

“I did report interest from Luton right at the start of the window. But Luton don't have the kind of cash Leicester would want, and from what I understand, Dewsbury-Hall is happy at Leicester.”

What next for West Ham this summer?

With transfer activity finally starting to move at the London Stadium, West Ham will aim to bolster the core of their squad as they hope to build on last season’s Europa Conference League triumph.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike after Goncalo Ramos arrives at the Parc des Princes, pushing the youngster further down the pecking order.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Everton are in talks with PSG over a loan with the obligation to buy deal for the talent.

Meanwhile, The Guardian claims that West Ham have received indications they can sign Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who impressed at Burnley during their Championship title-winning campaign last season.

The Irons are looking at a loan with the option-to-buy deal and could be permitted to enter talks, given the Blues currently have four left-backs in their squad.