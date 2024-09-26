West Ham United star Andy Irving is in line to profit from an underwhelming start to the season at the London Stadium as he is knocking on the door to make his first start when head coach Julen Lopetegui takes his side to Brentford for a derby on Saturday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having returned from a productive loan spell at Austria Klagenfurt last term, where he registered 15 goal contributions in 30 appearances, the Scotsman has been looking to break into the forefront of the Hammers' plans despite the midfield department being strengthened with the summer additions of Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler.

Lopetegui will be unable to call upon Edson Alvarez for the short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium thanks to picking up the first red card of his West Ham career during the Carabao Cup third round defeat to Liverpool in midweek, and Irving is among the names hoping to take advantage.

Irving Could Profit from Alvarez's Suspension

Midfielder among options to replace Mexican in London derby

Irving is pushing to be included in the starting line-up for the first time in his West Ham career ahead of this weekend's London derby against Brentford, according to GMS sources, and there is a feeling behind the scenes that he deserves an opportunity to prove his worth after snubbing chances to quit during the summer.

The central midfielder was wanted by the likes of Europa League winners Atalanta and La Liga outfit Espanyol while the transfer window was open for business last month, along with further sides who could offer Champions League action, but he was insistent that he wanted to remain in his current surroundings and fight for his place under Lopetegui's tutelage.

GMS sources have been informed that Irving is edging towards being rewarded for his determination to ignite his West Ham career as summer arrivals Rodriguez and Soler - along with Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta - have been unable to reach top form since the campaign got underway.

Andy Irving's senior club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Austria Klagenfurt 64 16 14 10 0 Heart of Midlothian 61 5 13 9 1 Turkgucu Munich 26 1 1 4 0 Berwick Rangers 22 2 2 4 0 Falkirk 21 0 3 1 0 West Ham United 2 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 26/09/2024

Alvarez's red card against Liverpool came after he had started each of the east Londoners' last five clashes in all competitions, and Lopetegui will have to make at least one alteration in the middle of the park as a result of the Mexico international being suspended for the encounter with Brentford on Saturday.

Irving is firmly in contention to come into West Ham's starting line-up at the Gtech Community Stadium, GMS sources have learned, but there remains scepticism over whether his boss will afford him the opportunity when he still has numerous alternative options despite a lack of form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Irving boasted 100 per cent pass completion when he found his teammates 21 times after coming off the bench during West Ham United's defeat to Chelsea last week

Lopetegui Faces Dilemma in Fight to Save Job

Spanish tactician needs to decide whether to place trust in Scotsman

GMS sources have been told that Lopetegui has been left with a serious selection dilemma as he fights to save his job just a matter of months after succeeding Europa Conference League-winning chief David Moyes in the West Ham dugout, and Irving is desperate to be given the nod this weekend.

The 24-year-old made a positive impression when he came off the bench against Chelsea and Liverpool in the last five days, with his performances leading to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke seriously considering whether to hand him a maiden international call-up in the coming weeks.

Lopetegui still needs to make a final decision on whether to deploy Irving in the heart of West Ham's midfield from the start against Brentford, GMS sources understand, and he is mulling over whether to trust the former Hearts man ahead of more experienced names who have been underperforming.

Prior to the Hammers' heavy loss at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday, GMS sources revealed that the hierarchy would assess the next three results before deciding whether the Spanish tactician's job is in serious danger, meaning that he needs to quickly oversee an upturn in form.

