Highlights West Ham United have put negotiations over a new contract for David Moyes on hold following their heavy defeat to Arsenal.

The Hammers are still searching for their first win in 2024 and have made a U-turn after it initially appeared that the Scotsman was on course for fresh terms.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that extending Moyes' spell in the London Stadium dugout could cause friction among supporters.

West Ham United are at risk of facing a 'big backlash' from large sections of the fanbase if they hand David Moyes a new contract, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT when the Scottish tactician could leave the London Stadium.

The Hammers suffered their heaviest home defeat in the Premier League era as they were condemned to a 6-0 thumping at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal last weekend, leading to the pressure ramping up ahead of heading to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

West Ham's humiliating setback came after they decided against splashing the cash during the winter transfer window, with Kalvin Phillips being the only arrival after they agreed to pay Manchester City a loan fee and the entirety of his wages, and it has led to increasing speculation over Moyes' future.

Moyes contract negotiations put on hold after Arsenal rout

West Ham's worrying run of form has led to the hierarchy stalling on handing Moyes a new contract, according to the Daily Mail, and they will not contemplate offering fresh terms ahead of the trip to Nottingham Forest as they are desperate to see a response to the capitulation in the London derby against Arsenal.

The report suggests that the former Everton and Manchester United chief, who ended the capital club's 43-year trophy drought by clinching the Europa Conference League last season, is frustrated with the lack of appreciation for what he has achieved since embarking on a second spell in the Hammers' dugout.

West Ham are aware that numerous high-profile managers are interested in succeeding Moyes if the job becomes available, while failing to bag a win since overcoming Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in December has weakened his position as he looks to prolong his time in charge.

West Ham United's results since their last win Date Opposition Result January 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 January 7 Bristol City 1-1 January 16 Bristol City 0-1 January 21 Sheffield United 2-2 February 1 Bournemouth 1-1 February 4 Manchester United 0-3 February 11 Arsenal 0-6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 13/2/2024

Majority shareholder David Sullivan appears to have made a U-turn over his future plans as, earlier this month, Moyes revealed that discussions over fresh terms had progressed, while further talks were due to be held behind the scenes following the closure of the winter transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 60-year-old was on course to secure a two-and-a-half year contract after leading West Ham into the last 16 of the Europa League thanks to topping a group which included Freiburg, Olympiacos and Backa Topola.

But it is understood that sporting director Tim Steidten has been tasked with identifying a potential successor to Moyes, and possible options are being assessed as the hierarchy are aware that the style of play and recent results are not pleasing the fanbase.

Dean Jones - At least half of the West Ham supporters want change

Jones believes that West Ham should opt against handing Moyes a new contract and focus on bringing in a replacement when his current agreement expires at the end of the season because there is a serious risk of causing friction in the London Stadium stands if fresh terms are put on the table following a woeful run of results.

The respected journalist is aware that a considerable number of supporters are keen to head in a new direction, with the heavy loss to Arsenal being the final straw, and it is difficult for the key decision-makers behind the scenes to reward the Scotsman with an extended deal when performances have been below par.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Personally, I think it makes most sense to have a natural parting of ways at the end of this season. If West Ham give David Moyes a new contract at this point, I think there will be a big backlash from some supporters. "Not all the supporters are against him but, from what we can gauge so far, I reckon at least half of the fanbase are ready to move on from David Moyes. There are probably more than that now, on the back of what happened last weekend. "His credentials in the game are as good as you could hope for at West Ham. He is a manager with Premier League experience, has done great things for them and given them some historic moments. But, if you were to look at their performances throughout this season, it hasn't been great."

Paqueta open to quitting Hammers for Man City

Lucas Paqueta is open to joining Manchester City after he has been identified as a priority target by the reigning Premier League champions, according to Spanish sources, resulting in West Ham facing a battle to retain his services heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola has set his sights on agreeing a fee worth close to £60million for the Brazil international, who has been out of action for more than a month after limping off during the Hammers' FA Cup third round tie with Bristol City, and he would be willing to make the switch if there are successful negotiations with his current employers.

Manchester City have continued monitoring Paqueta since they pulled out of a £80million deal in August due to it emerging that he was the subject of an FA investigation into alleged gambling breaches after a large number of bets were placed in his homeland to receive a yellow card in West Ham's encounter with Aston Villa in March.

Related West Ham manager David Moyes and Tim Steidten have 'no love lost' between them West Ham United boss David Moyes has been involved in behind-the-scenes rifts with technical director Tim Steidten

Although Sky Sports reporter Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Etihad Stadium-based outfit could look to test the east Londoners' resolve with a revised offer ahead of the winter deadline as their interest has refused to go away, a move failed to come to fruition after he was forced onto the treatment table.

Paqueta became the most expensive signing in West Ham's entire history when he sealed a £51million switch from Lyon in August 2022, and his unavailability has coincided with Moyes' charges struggling to pick up positive results in recent weeks.