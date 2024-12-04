West Ham United board members and key decision-makers are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss whether to make an alteration in the London Stadium dugout after a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City left head coach Julen Lopetegui on the brink of being sacked, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Niclas Fullkrug found the back of the net for the first time since completing a £27.5million switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund during the summer, goals from Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss and Patson Daka resulted in the Hammers leaving the King Power Stadium empty-handed.

Lopetegui was handed the managerial reins in May, penning a two-year contract which includes an option to be extended by a further 12 months, but West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is seriously considering wielding the axe ahead of going head-to-head with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a key Premier League clash next week.

Lopetegui's Future Set to be Under Discussion

Hierarchy poised to hold talks over possibility of making change

The West Ham hierarchy are poised to discuss the possibility of parting company with Lopetegui in a board meeting today, according to GMS sources, as a defeat to Leicester in the aftermath of being thumped by title-chasing Arsenal has resulted in patience wearing thin behind the scenes.

The east Londoners have the third-worst defensive record in the Premier League, thanks to conceding 27 goals over the course of 14 top flight encounters, and that has left them sitting just six points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a jam-packed festive period which will see them desperate to climb towards the European qualification places.

GMS sources have been informed that technical director Tim Steidten is in favour of making a change in the hot-seat, having seen Sullivan appoint Lopetegui despite not being the German recruitment chief's preferred choice to succeed Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes.

The Hammers' struggles have come despite spending big in the summer transfer window, when Max Kilman was the most expensive acquisition as a result of sealing a £40million move from Wolves, and there are concerns about the lack of form and ability to produce consistent performances.

Lopetegui is in serious danger of being relieved of his duties just a matter of months after heading to West Ham, GMS sources have learned, and inroads have already been made by Steidten as he has been playing a pivotal role in devising a succession plan ahead of a potential sacking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui previously had a spell in charge of West Ham United's Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he recorded 10 wins in 27 matches

Steidten Sounds Out Terzic Amid Uncertainty

Tactician available after leaving Dortmund at end of last season

GMS sources have been told that Steidten has already held discussions with Edin Terzic about the possibility of replacing Lopetegui at the helm, and his appointment would result in returning to familiar surroundings after previously being Slaven Bilic's assistant manager at West Ham.

The 42-year-old tactician has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, having led them to the Champions League final before being beaten by Real Madrid, and he would head to the capital having registered 75 wins over the course of a 128-match managerial career.

Sergio Conceicao has also been discussed internally as an option, GMS sources understand, while West Ham will consider Graham Potter despite it being unclear whether he would be keen on the job after turning down a series of opportunities since being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023.

GMS sources recently revealed that Terzic has been recommended to Sullivan as a potential successor to Lopetegui, while he has been pinpointed as a leading contender to profit from a possible managerial alteration at the London Stadium after making himself a close ally of Steidten.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/12/2024