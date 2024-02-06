Highlights West Ham United refused to sanction Maxwel Cornet's loan move to Crystal Palace during the final stages of the winter transfer window.

Nottingham Forest also explored the possibility of landing the Ivory Coast international after he has been starved of regular game time in east London.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes that Cornet could profit from West Ham offloading Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

West Ham United star Maxwel Cornet is 'going to get chances' to work his way into the forefront of boss David Moyes' plans after London Stadium outgoings were sanctioned in the final stages of the winter transfer window, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that it could 'bring the best out of him'.

Pablo Fornals completed a £6.8million switch to Real Betis after the deadline passed, with FIFA stepping in and clearing the move to go ahead after a technical fault resulted in the Hammers being unable to submit the relevant documents ahead of the 11pm cut-off point on February 1.

It was a similar story with Said Benrahma as the Algeria international eventually joined Lyon on an initial loan which could become permanent for in the region of £12.8million in the summer, and Cornet could be in line to profit after West Ham were unable to draft in replacements for the duo.

Hammers blocked late loan move for Cornet

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has admitted that he was excited at the prospect of being able to land Cornet during the final stages of the winter transfer window, according to Sky Sports, and he was confident that a deal was possible before West Ham made the eleventh hour decision to block a loan move.

The Eagles looked at acquiring the Ivory Coast international until the end of the season after Hammers chief Moyes had initially made it clear that he was willing to sanction his departure in order to make room in his squad for a wide forward, but a temporary switch to Selhurst Park failed to come to fruition.

Palace's frustrations came after Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that Hodgson had enquired over Cornet's availability in the build-up to deadline day, and the south Londoners noticed an opportunity to pounce thanks to him finding it difficult to secure regular game time since his move to West Ham.

Maxwel Cornet's West Ham United career in numbers Appearances 33 Starts 9 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 6/2/2024

But the capital club were not the only Premier League side plotting a late move for the winger as it is understood that Nottingham Forest also explored a loan deal, only for Tricky Trees chief Nuno Espirito Santo to be forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements during the final hours of the winter window.

Cornet has been on West Ham's books since they activated the £17.5million release clause written into his Burnley contract in August 2022, but injuries and a lack of form have resulted in him finding it difficult to work his way up the pecking order.

The Hammers were in a strong negotiating position when the likes of Palace and Forest came calling for the 27-year-old as his £65,000-per-week deal is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, and he will be desperate to secure more action after registering his first goal for the east Londoners in a draw with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United last month.

Paul Brown - Cornet set to be handed more opportunities at West Ham

Brown believes that Cornet is set to secure more game time after West Ham decided to offload Fornals and Benrahma last week, and he could become one of the first names on the team sheet if he takes the opportunities presented to him with both hands in the coming weeks.

The respected journalist feels that Moyes could help the former Lyon talisman to rediscover his best form if he makes a major U-turn and offers more opportunities to impress in a Hammers shirt after it initially appeared that he would struggle to get his career in the capital off the ground.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is going to get chances now because their squad is quite thin. There will have to be some rotation in forward areas and, if he can find some form, he has got every chance of forcing his way in there on a more regular basis. "When all of that is taken together, I think it should light a fire under Maxwel Cornet and hopefully bring the best out of him."

Moyes poised to secure new London Stadium contract

Moyes is confident that he will pen a new contract at West Ham in the coming weeks, according to MailOnline, and discussions are set to resume after they were put on hold while key figures behind the scenes focused on sanctioning incomings and outgoings during the winter transfer window.

The report suggests that the Hammers hierarchy are eager to reward the Scottish tactician, who ended the east Londoners' 43-year wait for major silverware when they clinched the Europa Conference League trophy last year, despite sections of the fanbase being unhappy with recent performances.

It is understood that talks over fresh terms have advanced thanks to Moyes being keen to remain in the West Ham hot-seat and the owners being pleased with the work he has carried out since returning for a second spell at the helm, resulting in the final details needing to be ironed out in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Everton chief is poised to sign a two-and-a-half year contract at the London Stadium, with his earning plaudits for guiding his side into the last 16 of the Europa League after topping a group containing Freiburg, Olympiacos and Backa Topola.

Moyes has led West Ham to 98 wins since being handed a second stint at the helm, but he was condemned to his 75th defeat when an Alejandro Garnacho brace and Rasmus Hojlund strike handed Manchester United a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford last weekend.