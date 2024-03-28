Highlights West Ham United boss David Moyes could boost his chances of getting the entire fanbase onside if he leads his side into the Europa League semi-finals.

The Hammers will go head-to-head with Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen in a two-legged tie after becoming one of the last eight clubs in the competition.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes it could be months before Moyes makes a final decision over his future in the dugout.

West Ham United boss David Moyes could find himself in a 'very strong position' if he masterminds a Europa League quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen, but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that uncertainty over the Scottish tactician's future may continue for a number of months at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have reached the last eight of a continental competition for the third season in succession thanks to overcoming Freiburg earlier this month, and their prize for progressing in the tournament is a two-legged battle against the current Bundesliga leaders in April.

West Ham have set their sights on adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet after ending their 43-year wait for glory when they won the Europa Conference League last term, thanks to fighting off Fiorentina in a pulsating final, but there is ongoing uncertainty over who will be in the dugout heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Moyes Playing Waiting Game Despite Contract Offer

Moyes has confirmed that he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on whether to pen a new West Ham contract, according to MailOnline, as he is keen to hold discussions with his family before potentially committing his long-term future to the capital club.

The report suggests that the 60-year-old is fully focused on finishing the campaign in style, having led the Hammers to three top-seven finishes in the Premier League since embarking on a second spell in the London Stadium dugout, but the hierarchy already put fresh terms on the table during the early stages of 2024.

Although GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Marco Silva could be targeted by West Ham if Moyes snubs the offer of a new contract and co-owner David Sullivan challenges technical director Tim Steidten to draft in a successor who has English top flight experience, statistics highlight that the Fulham chief has a worse points-per-game ratio in the competition.

David Moyes' managerial record in the Premier League compared to Marco Silva David Moyes Marco Silva Matches 688 162 Won 267 58 Drawn 180 31 Lost 241 73 Goals for 928 221 Goals against 890 250 Points-per-game 1.43 1.27 Statistics correct as of 27/03/2024

Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter have also worked their way onto a shortlist of potential replacements for Moyes, but there are fears that long-term target Thomas Tuchel could not be persuaded to head to West Ham despite him being set to leave reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The capital club have been forced to contend with a testing period since the turn of the year, which has included suffering a Premier League record home defeat at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal when they were condemned to a 6-0 thumping, but Sullivan has opted against making a change at the helm.

Moyes also came under fire during a 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest a matter of days later, with sections of the fanbase calling for the former Manchester United chief to be sacked, only for him to bounce back and guide West Ham closer to Europa League glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has an eye-catching record in European competitions, leading his side to 44 wins from 71 fixtures, while 18 defeats have been suffered along the way

Michael Bridge - Hammers Being Left in Limbo Thanks to Moyes Decision

Although Kalvin Phillips' loan from Manchester City has not gone to plan, Bridge believes that Moyes deserves plenty of credit for luring Mohammed Kudus to West Ham, while the recently-returned Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta will make the east Londoners even more of an attacking force in the final weeks of the season.

The Sky Sports reporter feels that knocking Leverkusen out of the Europa League, allowing the Hammers to face the winners of the quarter-final tie between Roma and AC Milan, would result in the ex-Everton boss being in a strong position as he aims to win over sections of the fanbase ahead of making a final decision on his future.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Kalvin Phillips loan is not looking like a good one at the moment. But then you see the return of Michail Antonio, and West Ham seem to get the best out of Lucas Paqueta when those players come back. Mohammed Kudus has been a brilliant signing as well. "It could be a case of wait and see over the next few weeks and months when it comes to David Moyes' future, but let's see how they get on against Bayer Leverkusen. "Leverkusen are probably one of the best teams to watch in Europe this season, but if West Ham can get through over those two games, I really do think it puts David Moyes in a very, very strong position."

West Ham Could be Handed Lifeline in Toney Pursuit

West Ham could make an ambitious move for Ivan Toney when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to talkSPORT, as they have been handed renewed hope of being able to win the race for his signature thanks to the Brentford striker falling down the list of Arsenal targets.

The report suggests that the Gunners have turned their attentions towards signing Sporting marksman Viktor Gyokeres instead of the England international, who grabbed his first Three Lions goal during the draw with Belgium earlier this week, and that may open the door for the Hammers to pounce.

But GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Tottenham Hotspur could up the ante in their pursuit of Toney if Arsenal and Chelsea opt against attempting to lure him away from Brentford in the coming months, meaning that West Ham are still facing stiff competition as they put their summer plans in place.

The 28-year-old's suitors have been given optimism of being able to strike a deal with his current employers as Bees boss Thomas Frank has conceded that an exit from the Gtech Community Stadium is on the cards due to being set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

