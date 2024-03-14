Highlights West Ham United boss David Moyes has uncertainty hanging over his future after ticking into the final months of his contract.

The Scottish tactician has insisted that he will wait until the end of the campaign before making a decision on whether to remain in the hot-seat.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth is perplexed by the position Moyes has found himself in despite ending West Ham's lengthy trophy drought.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has found himself in a 'bizarre' situation as there is ongoing uncertainty over his future in the London Stadium dugout, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that replacing the Scotsman will not necessarily pay off.

The Hammers will battle it out for a place in the Europa League quarter-finals when they look to overturn a first leg deficit against Freiburg on Thursday, with the defeat in Germany being just the second time they have failed to win in the competition this season, but there are ongoing question marks over who will be at the helm heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Moyes was under immense pressure after West Ham were consigned to their heaviest home defeat of the Premier League era when title-chasers Arsenal recorded a 6-0 thumping last month, the hierarchy stuck with him and they have remained in contention to bag European qualification for a fourth consecutive season.

Moyes Playing Waiting Game Despite Fresh Contract Offer

Moyes has insisted that he will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to pen a new West Ham contract, according to MailOnline, after co-owner David Sullivan decided to put fresh terms on the table despite a difficult spell during the early stages of 2024 threatening to derail the east Londoners' bid to finish in the Premier League's top six.

The report suggests that the former Manchester United manager, who ended the Hammers' 43-year wait for a major trophy by enjoying glory in the Europa Conference League at the end of last term, will hold further discussions with key figures behind the scenes and members of his family before making the final call over his future.

Although West Ham have shown a willingness to keep Moyes at the helm, there appears to be doubt over whether he will remain on board as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Fulham chief Marco Silva could emerge as a candidate to move into the London Stadium hot-seat if a change is made in the coming months, but statistics highlight that the Portuguese tactician has a worse points-per-game ratio in the Premier League than his counterpart.

David Moyes' managerial record in the Premier League compared to Marco Silva David Moyes Marco Silva Matches 687 161 Won 267 57 Drawn 179 31 Lost 241 73 Goals for 927 218 Goals against 889 250 Points-per-game 1.43 1.25 Statistics correct as of 14/03/2024

It is understood that Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter have also been added to a list of candidates to potentially take charge of the Hammers, with them all currently seeking a new opportunity, but there are fears that long-term target Thomas Tuchel would not consider succeeding Moyes despite him being set to leave reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Although Moyes led West Ham to their opening wins of 2024 by beating Brentford and Everton in recent weeks, those victories came after sections of the fanbase called for him to be sacked during a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last month, which extended their barren run since the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham United's 3-1 victory over Everton earlier this month was David Moyes' 100th win since returning to east London for a second spell in charge

There has been fresh speculation that the 60-year-old could be in line to remain at the West Ham helm as he has succeeded in appointing his son David Jr as a new scout, having been working for leading agency Wasserman, as plans are made for the summer transfer window.

Dharmesh Sheth - Hammers Supporters Have Different Outlooks on Moyes' Future

Sheth believes Moyes deserves more credit for the job he has done since returning to West Ham for a second spell in charge, with him guiding the capital club to Europa Conference League glory and even challenging for Champions League qualification against all odds.

Despite understanding that a large number of Hammers supporters are keen for Sullivan to part company with the ex-Everton chief and head in a different direction, the Sky Sports reporter feels that the previous experiment of appointing Manuel Pellegrini shows that a managerial change could backfire.

When asked whether West Ham should stick with Moyes, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's so bizarre. When you look at this as a non-West Ham United fan and then speak to West Ham United fans, there are very different outlooks. "When you look at it in black and white, he kept them up in his first spell. They then brought in Manuel Pellegrini and it was a case of being careful what you wish for. "Moyes came back to West Ham and got them into European football while also challenging close to the Champions League. They got into the semi-finals of the Europa League before winning their first trophy in 43 years, when they won the Europa Conference League. "He has got them to the last 16 of the Europa League again, so far this season, and they are comfortably in the top 10 of the Premier League as well. There is still potential to get European football via their league position for next season."

West Ham Keen on Signing Smith Rowe in Summer

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that West Ham are interested in landing Emile Smith Rowe in the summer, but Aston Villa are also circling for his signature after it has emerged that Arsenal would consider cashing in on their creative midfielder if a suitable offer is lodged.

The Gunners slapped a £60million price tag on their academy graduate ahead of the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, which resulted in a move across London failing to come to fruition during the winter transfer window despite Moyes being keen to strike a deal.

The report suggests that Arsenal demanded the significant figure as they believe Smith Rowe is of similar value to Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea for a similar amount in July, and the door will be open for him to seal his departure if he continues struggling in his bid to break into the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans.

The Premier League title-chasers opted against sending the England international out on loan during the early stages of 2024, when West Ham expressed an interest, and he remained determined to fight for a place in the preferred starting line-up instead of embarking on a fresh challenge midway through the season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt