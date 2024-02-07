Highlights West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten could be on the move in the coming months as he has emerged as a target for domestic rivals Liverpool ahead of next season.

The 44-year-old has played a crucial role in the Hammers' recruitment drive since his arrival at the London Stadium last summer.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Steidten and West Ham boss David Moyes have a fractious relationship.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is involved in an ongoing rift with boss David Moyes, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that 'there is no love lost' between the key figures at the London Stadium.

Fresh from ending their 43-year wait for major silverware when they clinched the Europa Conference League crown thanks to overcoming Fiorentina in the final in June, the Hammers looked to head in a different direction as they aimed to improve their business in the transfer market.

The internal decision resulted in Steidten being appointed as West Ham's technical director, and he was tasked with being responsible for the east Londoners' player recruitment strategy and scouting department, while working closely with Moyes and sporting director Mark Noble.

Steidten in contention to secure Liverpool role

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan could be forced to make alterations behind the scenes as Liverpool have identified Steidten as a contender to fill a similar role at Anfield ahead of next season, according to MailOnline, and it has emerged that there is an expectancy that the transfers chief would find it difficult to turn down the opportunity.

The report suggests that the Hammers' Premier League rivals could make a move for the 44-year-old in the coming months as they are seeking a replacement for Jorg Schmadtke, whose short-term contract was not renewed when the winter transfer window slammed shut last week.

It is understood that West Ham are braced for Liverpool to make an approach for Steidten in the coming weeks, having failed in their attempts to persuade former sporting director Michael Edwards to return to Merseyside, and there are concerns that he is not entirely settled in his current surroundings due to being deprived of the control he wants in the capital.

Transfer insider Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that there was friction between the former Bayer Leverkusen squad manager and Moyes shortly after his appointment, with the duo not seeing eye-to-eye when it came to discussing targets during the summer window.

But Steidten has gone on to play a pivotal role in bolstering the Scottish tactician's options, having finalised Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kalvin Phillips' respective moves to the London Stadium since his arrival.

Although West Ham beat arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Steidten's services, with him in contention to replace Fabio Paratici after the Italian resigned following his worldwide ban from football, there are serious doubts over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

Dean Jones - Steidten and Moyes remain involved in behind-scenes disagreements

Having been challenging for a place in the Premier League's top six a matter of months after ending West Ham's lengthy wait for silverware, Jones believes that Moyes deserves to be rewarded with a new contract despite there being friction with Steidten behind the scenes at the London Stadium.

The respected journalist understands that the duo have a complicated relationship after disagreeing on several targets during the summer and winter transfer windows, potentially increasing the possibility of Steidten being interested in heading to Liverpool if they come calling.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I have thought for a while now that it would be hard to imagine West Ham not giving Moyes a new contract. They've definitely tried to be cautious about rushing into that decision. But, at this stage, you would say he deserves a new contract if he is given one. "In terms of Moyes and Steidten, there is no love lost. Even at this stage, I don't feel like they've suddenly become best mates and everything is completely rosy behind the scenes there."

Moyes in line to pen new contract as West Ham boss

Moyes is confident that he will extend his West Ham tenure by signing a new contract in the coming weeks, according to MailOnline, and internal talks are set to resume after they were put on hold while key figures behind the scenes focused on sanctioning incomings and outgoings during the winter transfer window.

The report suggests that the Hammers hierarchy are eager to reward the Scottish tactician, who is currently on terms worth £4million-per-year, despite sections of the fanbase being unhappy with recent performances against the likes of Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

It is understood that discussions over a new deal have advanced thanks to Moyes being keen to remain in the West Ham hot-seat and the owners being pleased with the work he has carried out since returning for a second spell at the helm, resulting in the final details needing to be ironed out.

David Moyes' managerial record at West Ham United Matches 242 Won 107 Drawn 48 Lost 87 Goals for 373 Goals against 326 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 7/2/2024

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Manchester United chief is poised to sign a two-and-a-half year contract at the London Stadium, with him earning plaudits for guiding his side into the last 16 of the Europa League after topping a group containing Freiburg, Olympiacos and Backa Topola.

Although West Ham dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League as they went in search of European glory last season, Moyes has previously guided his side to sixth and seventh place finishes, ensuring they have become mainstays in continental competitions in recent years.