Highlights West Ham United attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta could help boss David Moyes in his attempts to stave off the sack as he closes in on a return to action.

The Brazil international has been on the sidelines since sustaining a calf injury during the Hammers' FA Cup third round tie with Bristol City last month.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes West Ham's woeful run of form highlights that Paqueta's creativity has been sorely missed.

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta's return from injury could give boss David Moyes an 'opportunity' to save his job, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazil international has been a 'massive miss' during a testing period at the London Stadium.

Sections of the fanbase called for the Scottish tactician to be sacked after the Hammers' miserable start to 2024 continued when goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi condemned the east Londoners to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The latest setback came just six days after title-chasers Arsenal sealed a thumping 6-0 win over West Ham, consigning last season's Europa Conference League winners to their heaviest home loss in the Premier League, but Moyes has been boosted by the talismanic Paqueta nearing full fitness.

Paqueta in line to be eased into action after injury recovery

Moyes has insisted that West Ham will have to take precautions when Paqueta makes his return to action, according to the Evening Standard, as the east Londoners do not want to risk seeing him spend another period on the treatment table after he stepped up his recovery from a calf injury by getting involved in training sessions for the first time since his lay-off last week.

The report suggests that the trip to Nottingham Forest came too soon for the playmaker, who has failed to feature since being forced off inside the opening 14 minutes of the Hammers' FA Cup third round tie with Bristol City last month, and his inclusion in the starting line-up in the coming weeks will be mulled over due to fears of him missing key clashes in the Premier League and Europa League.

Although Mohammed Kudus has been a constant goal threat since his £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax in August, statistics highlight that Paqueta's creativity has been sorely missed during West Ham's worrying loss of form in the early stages of 2024.

Lucas Paqueta's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Mohammed Kudus in the Premier League this season Lucas Paqueta Mohammed Kudus Progressive passes 6.90 3.67 Passes into the final third 4.76 1.29 Key passes 1.55 0.88 Passes into the penalty area 1.43 1.09 Assists 0.30 0.07 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 21/2/2024

West Ham could face a battle to hold onto Paqueta heading into the 2024/25 campaign as it is understood that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are determined to secure his services when the transfer window reopens in the summer, leading to them planning to head to the negotiating table with a lucrative bid.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that there was a possibility of the Sky Blues testing their domestic rivals' resolve ahead of the winter's February 1 deadline, but an offer was not forthcoming after the 26-year-old was sidelined through injury.

Manchester City backed out of a £80million deal to acquire Paqueta when the Football Association opened a betting investigation against him during the early stages of the season, forcing chief Pep Guardiola to turn his attentions elsewhere, but their interest has refused to go away.

Dean Jones - Paqueta could ease pressure on Moyes after woeful run of form

Paqueta became West Ham's club-record signing when he completed a £51million move from Lyon in August 2022, and Jones believes that the South American's absence has been a key reason for the Hammers struggling to keep their push for European qualification on track.

But the respected reporter feels that the attacking midfielder, who is his current employers' joint-highest paid player thanks to pocketing £150,000-per-week, could help Moyes in his attempts to earn a contract if he returns to the kind of form he enjoyed prior to suffering a calf problem.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Paqueta has been a massive miss for this team. They're not a one-man team by any stretch of the imagination, but the likes of Edson Alvarez, Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are three influential players in the outcome of games. "Anytime they're not there, you're going to feel that absence, so having him back in the side will give Moyes an opportunity to start to turn this around. "I don't feel he has always used Paqueta to the best of his abilities. But, certainly in recent times, we've seen Paqueta be one of West Ham's best players. "Whether it turns out to be enough to keep David Moyes in the job, I still have doubts, but it could at least give West Ham a temporary lift."

Sullivan worried over Steidten's potential departure amid frustrations

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is concerned that technical director Tim Steidten is unhappy and could leave his post at the end of the season, according to The Guardian, but it is expected that his thinking could change if he plays a leading role in searching for a new boss if Moyes is dismissed by the hierarchy.

The report suggests that the German is frustrated with the way that the Hammers operate and feels that he has not been given enough power since being tasked with overseeing the east Londoners' overarching player recruitment strategy and scouting department following his appointment in July.

Reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there has been friction between Steidten and Moyes behind the scenes, complicating matters when it has come to West Ham attempting to identify transfer targets during the summer and winter windows.

Related West Ham won't sack David Moyes unless 'things get abysmal' West Ham United are unlikely to sack manager David Moyes unless "things get abysmal" at the London Stadium.

It is understood that the 44-year-old has been identified as a leading candidate to become Liverpool's sporting director, having played a pivotal role in landing the likes of Kudus, Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse since heading to the London Stadium, and the capital club are braced for their Premier League rivals to make an approach.

But, in a potential bid to convince Steidten to remain in his current surroundings instead of flocking to Anfield, West Ham appointed his brother Moritz Steidten as their head of international scouting and recruitment earlier this week as they put plans in place ahead of further reinforcements being drafted in.