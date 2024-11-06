West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has created unrest within the dressing room by making late alterations to his initial match instructions during the early stages of the season and it has led to key men at the London Stadium questioning his leadership qualities, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest last weekend, the Hammers are heading into Saturday's crunch clash against Everton after being condemned to six defeats over the course of the Spanish tactician's first 12 matches at the helm.

The underwhelming form has come after Lopetegui was backed by the hierarchy in the transfer market, with Max Kilman being the most expensive summer acquisition when he completed a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers as technical director Tim Steidten led the recruitment drive, and he has frustrated members of the squad.

Lopetegui's Late Decisions Causing Problems

Spanish tactician has been altering plans moments before matches

Members of the West Ham dressing room are unsure about Lopetegui's leadership qualities and some of his tactical decision-making, according to GMS sources, after he has regularly forced his squad into adjusting to late decisions to tweak the shape of the team before an encounter.

The 58-year-old was handed a £3.4million-per-year contract when he was appointed as the Hammers' boss in the summer, which equates to him pocketing in the region of £65,000 every seven days, but he has struggled to build on the foundations put in place by Europa Conference League-winning predecessor David Moyes.

GMS sources have been informed that Lopetegui is frustrating crucial figures and creating problems by making a significant U-turn moments before his side goes into battle for three points, while leaked information involving a half-time row with Mohammed Kudus at Brentford is another example of disharmony behind the scenes.

West Ham United's defeats under Julen Lopetegui Date Scoreline Opponents Competition August 17 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League August 31 1-3 Manchester City Premier League September 21 0-3 Chelsea Premier League September 25 1-5 Liverpool Carabao Cup October 19 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League November 2 0-3 Nottingham Forest Premier League Statistics correct as of 06/11/2024

Hammers co-owner David Sullivan's preference is to stand by the former Real Madrid head coach instead of wielding the axe, and remains hopeful that he will give himself breathing space by securing a positive result against Everton, but another defeat would result in parting ways being an increasing possibility.

West Ham's hierarchy have been succession planning in case they are left with no choice but to sack Lopetegui, GMS sources recently revealed, and he is heading into this weekend's Premier League contest under significant pressure thanks to worrying results and performances under his stewardship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham United have conceded 19 goals during Julen Lopetegui's first 10 Premier League fixtures at the helm, meaning the east Londoners have the joint-fourth leakiest defence in the division

Steidten Boasts Small Budget for Acquisitions

Potential outlay will not be impacted by managerial alteration

GMS sources have been told that West Ham will have a minimal budget for the January transfer window, and their potential outlay during the early stages of 2025 will not change regardless of whether Lopetegui is axed and his successor is desperate to make his mark by securing squad upgrades.

The Hammers are having to be cautious over their spending despite there being a realisation behind the scenes that they need to bolster their options, particularly in attack, making it unclear how the capital club are going to manage to make eye-catching signings within the current parameters.

Related Chris Sutton Makes Big Julen Lopetegui Claim at West Ham The Spanish tactician is now under increasing pressure at the London Stadium.

That is having an impact on Lopetegui's hopes of remaining at the helm as GMS sources understand that Sullivan is not convinced that changing the manager would automatically bring an upturn in results at the London Stadium, especially as the squad cannot be drastically altered.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League