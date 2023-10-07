Highlights West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer has been causing frustrations behind the scenes at the London Stadium.

The Germany international has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot during the early stages of the season.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich showed an interest during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United star Thilo Kehrer has been 'disappointing' since his arrival at the London Stadium and journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update over his future.

Having seen Hammers boss David Moyes spend £20million to lure Konstantinos Mavropanos away from Bundesliga side Stuttgart during the summer transfer window, Kehrer has fallen further down the pecking order.

West Ham transfer news - Thilo Kehrer

Although Kehrer was linked with a move to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich just days before the summer's September 1 deadline, according to MailOnline, he has remained on West Ham's books.

The Bavarian side targeted the central defender after he had previously worked under head coach Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, with him being handed 74 appearances by the German tactician during their time together at the Parc des Princes.

While West Ham managed to hold onto Kehrer, who has been with the east Londoners since sealing a £10.1million switch from the French capital last year, the opening months of the campaign have not gone to plan.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to just 18 minutes of Premier League action, having failed to work his way into the starting line-up thanks to Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd emerging as the first-choice partnership at the heart of the east Londoners' backline.

Kehrer has been forced to contend with only being named in the first XI for the Europa League group stage wins over TSC Backa Topola and Freiburg, along with the Carabao Cup third round victory over Lincoln City last month, as he has attempted to fight his way into the forefront of Moyes' plans.

Reputable reporter Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Kehrer cannot be trusted on a regular basis after struggling to adapt to the pace of the Premier League, and there are ongoing doubts over whether he has a long-term future in the capital.

Kehrer may be causing 'frustration' behind the scenes - Paul Brown

Brown has been disappointed with Kehrer's performances since he has made the move to West Ham, with his lack of consistency potentially leading to tension behind the scenes.

The respected journalist believes the former Schalke defender is facing an uphill battle in his bid to break into Moyes' first-choice XI, particularly with the Hammers starting the campaign in positive fashion.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Kehrer has been a little bit disappointing. I sense that there might be some frustration with him at West Ham. "I don't think he was particularly consistent when he was getting a run in the team, and it's not a big surprise to see him not starting every week at the moment. "I think he's got some work to do to fight his way back, so we'll see if he can manage to do that. But I don't really think he's showing enough at the moment to justify a starting spot, so he's going to have to work hard to get back in the team."

Will West Ham sell Kehrer in January?

West Ham are in a strong negotiating position as, according to Spotrac, Kehrer's £80,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026 and there is an option to extend the agreement by another two years.

That means the capital club can hold firm if Bayern or other suitors come forward for the Germany international, who is approaching 50 appearances in claret and blue, in January.

But Kehrer will be desperate to boost his chances of bagging a place in Die Nationalmannschaft's squad for Euro 2024, having featured in the World Cup last year, meaning he may seek an exit as gaining more regular game time could prove crucial.

Cashing on could make business sense for West Ham, particularly as statistics highlight Mavropanos has made a positive impression since penning a £50,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium.

Thilo Kehrer and Konstantinos Mavropanos' statistical averages in the Europa League this season Thilo Kehrer Konstantinos Mavropanos Average match rating 6.37 6.70 Clearances 1 3 Interceptions 1 1 Blocks 0 1 Tackles 0.5 0 All statistics according to WhoScored

