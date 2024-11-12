West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan will not offer Graham Potter a route back into Premier League management if head coach Julen Lopetegui is unable to oversee an upturn in form as he has missed out on being earmarked as a top contender for the job during succession planning at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers were not afraid to splash the cash on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, they entered the international break sitting just five points clear of the relegation zone.

That has resulted in Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten coming under sustained pressure after making adjustments to the squad, and Sullivan is desperate to see improved results and performances when domestic action resumes with a trip to Newcastle United on November 25.

Sullivan Not Entertaining Potter Appointment

Tactician will not head to east London amid pressure on Lopetegui

Potter will not be among the leading candidates to replace Lopetegui if Sullivan and other members of the West Ham hierarchy choose to make a managerial change in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, meaning his wait for a return to the dugout is set to extend further.

The 49-year-old tactician was still being paid in the region of £200,000-per-week by former employers Chelsea up until last month due to the terms of his severance package after being axed by the west Londoners in April 2023, and he has been waiting patiently for a fresh challenge to come his way.

But GMS sources have been informed that Sullivan will not entertain attempting to lure Potter to West Ham if he feels it is the right time to head in an alternative direction even though he has been heavily linked with being in the frame to succeed Lopetegui following an underwhelming start to his reign.

The Hammers have conceded more goals than Crystal Palace, who were dragged into the Premier League's relegation zone last weekend, and their hopes of winning silverware in the Carabao Cup came to a premature end thanks to being on the wrong side of a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool in the third round.

Despite West Ham struggling for form and holding discussions over Lopetegui's future in the hot-seat, GMS sources recently revealed that the former Real Madrid head coach is on course to remain at the helm ahead of making the journey to Newcastle for their next clash after the international break.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The longest reign of Graham Potter's managerial career came at Ostersunds, with him leading the Swedish outfit to 109 wins from his 224 matches in the hot-seat

Hammers' Board View Potter as Risky Option

Chelsea reign proved to be brief and expensive

GMS sources have been told that West Ham are not showing interest in landing Potter as there are concerns within the boardroom that he would be a risky appointment after struggling to make his mark at Chelsea, while his presence in the dugout would not result in there being guarantees over an upturn in results and performances.

The Blues forked out a £21.5million compensation fee in order to acquire the ex-Swansea City chief from Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2022, having been described as 'phenomenal' by BBC journalist Simon Stone, but his tenure proved to be brief as he was dismissed less than seven months later and they were forced to negotiate a lucrative pay-off.

Related Exclusive: West Ham Make Big Alvarez Decision After Private Talks West Ham United have no plans to sell midfielder Edson Alvarez and expect him to turn things around following a poor start to the season.

Fears that appointing Potter could be a costly error have resulted in Sullivan opting against earmarking him as a frontrunner to profit if Lopetegui is dismissed in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, and West Ham's co-owner will look in an alternative direction if he wields the axe.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/11/2024