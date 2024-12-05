West Ham United managerial candidate Graham Potter is open to the possibility of heading into the London Stadium hot-seat despite head coach Julen Lopetegui currently being on course to have another opportunity to save his job when his side faces Wolverhampton Wanderers next week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have only registered five victories in all competitions this season, having moved in an alternative direction after Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes was not handed a new contract, and a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in midweek has left them sitting just six points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Lopetegui was backed by the West Ham hierarchy in the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolves after technical director Tim Steidten led the recruitment drive, but underwhelming results have left him in serious danger of being axed by co-owner David Sullivan.

Potter Interested in Becoming Hammers Chief

Tactician has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last year

Potter is interested in sealing a return to management by being installed as West Ham's next boss, according to GMS sources, but he will have to play the waiting game before potentially being given the nod to head to east London as Lopetegui is likely to have one more fixture to prove he deserves to remain at the helm.

The Spanish tactician penned a two-year contract which includes an option of being extended by a further 12 months when he was installed as Moyes' replacement in May, and he remains on track to take charge against former employers Wolves on Monday despite finding himself under intense pressure.

But, after snubbing the opportunity to take numerous other jobs due to remaining determined to wait for the right opportunity to come his way, GMS sources have been informed that Potter is open to embarking on a fresh challenge at West Ham if Lopetegui is relieved of his duties by Sullivan.

The 49-year-old has been available since being sacked by London rivals Chelsea in April 2023 and, having been described as 'world-class' by Adam Lallana during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, he has worked his way onto the Hammers' radar as a candidate ahead of a managerial alteration potentially being made.

West Ham's leading personnel were due to hold a board meeting to discuss Lopetegui's future on Wednesday, GMS sources recently revealed, with Steidten among those being adamant that it is the right time to relieve the former Real Madrid chief of his duties as they prepare for a jam-packed fixture schedule over the festive period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter has enjoyed 440 matches in management, winning 185 of them along the way

German currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli

GMS sources have been told that West Ham could raid the Saudi Pro League if they decide to sack Lopetegui as Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle has been discussed by key decision-makers behind the scenes as they continue weighing up their options, but no contact has been made at this stage.

The 39-year-old has led his current employers to 31 wins from 56 matches, suffering just 14 defeats along the way, and is being monitored ahead of potentially being sounded out to discover whether he would be interested in heading to the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career.

Jaissle is being seen by influential figures at West Ham as a dynamic young coach with progressive ideas, GMS sources understand, while there is confidence that he would be capable of creating a new culture at the club if he is given the chance to replace Lopetegui in the coming days.

The German tactician also lifted silverware on three occasions - including the Austrian Bundesliga title twice - during a previous stint at Red Bull Salzburg, and that spell allowed him to gain experience in continental competitions before heading to Saudi Arabia and equalling a club-record for Al-Ahli's longest winning streak in the AFC Champions League.

West Ham would have to negotiate a compensation fee if they turn to Jaissle as his contract is due to run until the summer of 2026, GMS sources have learned, while Edin Terzic, Sergio Conceicao, Kasper Hjulmand, Roger Schmidt and Massimiliano Allegri are further contenders to replace Lopetegui.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/12/2024