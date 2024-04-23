Highlights West Ham United have identified Paulo Fonseca, Thomas Tuchel and Marco Silva as possible candidates to succeed David Moyes in the hot-seat.

The Hammers have started deliberating whether to make a move after holding discussions with Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim.

Julen Lopetegui has also been pushed into West Ham's direction as he seeks a route back into the Premier League.

West Ham United have identified three alternative candidates to Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim as they go in search of David Moyes' potential successor in the London Stadium dugout after a loss of form at a crucial time of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers are preparing to go into Saturday's clash with Premier League title-chasers Liverpool having failed to win any of their last four fixtures, which has resulted in being eliminated from the Europa League and included a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace last week.

Although it has emerged that Amorim is unlikely to become West Ham's next manager after holding discussions with the hierarchy during a meeting in London, technical director Tim Steidten and co-owner David Sullivan are continuing to assess their options as they mull over whether to part company with Moyes.

Fonseca, Tuchel and Silva Pinpointed as Potential Successors to Moyes

Trio firmly on Hammers hierarchy's radar ahead of key decision

West Ham have pinpointed Paulo Fonseca, Thomas Tuchel and Marco Silva as potential replacements for Moyes, according to GMS sources, with board members deeming the trio to be plausible options as they continue contemplating whether to head in a different direction ahead of next season.

Paulo Fonseca, Thomas Tuchel and Marco Silva's domestic records this season Paulo Fonseca Thomas Tuchel Marco Silva Matches 29 30 34 Won 14 21 12 Drawn 10 3 6 Lost 5 6 16 Goals for 43 87 50 Goals against 25 37 54 Points-per-game 1.79 2.20 1.24 Statistics correct as of 23/04/2024

It is understood that Lille chief Fonseca is highly-regarded by the Hammers after guiding his side to a productive season, which included a run to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, while the Portuguese tactician is thought to be keen on the idea of embarking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Tuchel is already on the lookout for his next job as he is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, having seen Bayer Leverkusen beat the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title, and GMS sources have been informed that an ambitious West Ham move for the German cannot be discounted as he has been spoken about behind the scenes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has recorded three wins from his four matches against West Ham United during his managerial career, suffering one defeat along the way

Marco Silva, whose Fulham side sealed a win over the Hammers at the London Stadium earlier this month, is also being viewed as an outside option as Sullivan has been an admirer for a prolonged period and there is believed to be a release clause written into his Craven Cottage contract.

Hammers Alerted to Lopetegui's Availability

Former Wolves chief provided as option for east Londoners

GMS sources have been told that Julen Lopetegui is being pushed into West Ham's direction as an option rather than last season's Europa Conference League winners actively looking to hold discussions with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief, making his appointment at Moyes' expense less likely.

Steidten is expected to remain in his current surroundings and oversee the potential alteration at the helm instead of moving onto pastures new, despite there being speculation over his long-term future in the capital, and it is thought that the Hammers' push for their next chief is set to become a bigger talking point over the course of this week.

But GMS sources have been made aware that Lopetegui, who led Wolves to nine points from his 23 Premier League matches at the helm as he led the West Midlands outfit to top flight safety last season, is not at the top of West Ham's list of candidates to come in for Moyes.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt