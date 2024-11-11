West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui is not as safe in his position as he thinks moving forward after worrying performances and unrest within the dressing room have led to members of the hierarchy preparing to open fresh discussions over his future at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Spanish tactician was tasked with succeeding Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes during the summer and, having inherited a squad which missed out on qualifying for a continental competition, was backed to the tune of close to £120million before the transfer window slammed shut in August.

Max Kilman proved to be the most expensive acquisition ahead of the deadline, thanks to completing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers when technical director Tim Steidten led the recruitment drive, but co-owner David Sullivan is contemplating whether to make a managerial change - even though it is unlikely to happen during the international break.

Lopetegui's Job Not Safe After Everton Draw

Talks have been held over West Ham's performance

Lopetegui's confidence that he is not under immediate threat of the sack is misguided as he is not on safe ground after overseeing an underwhelming start to the season at West Ham, according to GMS sources.

The 58-year-old was handed a £3.4million-per-year contract when he was appointed as Moyes' successor, which equates to him pocketing in the region of £65,000 every seven days in the capital, and he has been certain that he will be given time to oversee an upturn in fortunes despite coming under increasing pressure.

But GMS sources have been informed that Lopetegui is incorrect over his job security, having been adamant that he would not be on the verge of the sack unless the goalless draw with Everton went terribly last weekend, and an unconvincing performance against fellow strugglers has left some figures questioning whether he is capable of improving matters.

The east Londoners have conceded more goals than Crystal Palace, who find themselves in the Premier League's relegation zone, and their hopes of enjoying an extended run in the Carabao Cup came to an end when they suffered a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool in the third round.

Sullivan and other leading members of West Ham's board have held several meetings over Lopetegui's future in recent weeks, GMS sources have learned, and they also reflected on the performance during the stalemate with Everton when they reconvened for further discussions on Sunday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The longest reign of Julen Lopetegui's managerial career came at Sevilla, where he was in the hot-seat for 170 fixtures and oversaw 90 wins along the way

Friction Increasing the Pressure on Lopetegui

Spaniard has created unrest in dressing room and within fanbase

GMS sources have been told that friction within the squad and fanbase are reasons for Lopetegui's future coming under increasing amounts of scrutiny ahead of West Ham returning to action with a trip to St James' Park to go head-to-head with Newcastle United on November 25.

Although Sullivan has regularly stuck by managers when there has been a run of worrying results at the London Stadium, he has also shown a ruthless edge on other occasions, including when he chose to withdraw a contract offer he made to Moyes less than 12 months ago due to a loss of form.

It is believed that West Ham's key decision-makers will discuss how they feel about Lopetegui's position during the international break, GMS sources understand, although it still remains likely that the Spaniard will be in the dugout against Newcastle.

Related Exclusive: West Ham Make Big Alvarez Decision After Private Talks West Ham United have no plans to sell midfielder Edson Alvarez and expect him to turn things around following a poor start to the season.

In a worrying twist at the capital club, GMS sources recently revealed that members of the dressing room are unsure about the former Real Madrid head coach's leadership qualities and some of his tactical decision-making after he has regularly forced his squad into adjusting to late decisions to tweak the shape of his team before an encounter.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/11/2024