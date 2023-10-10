Highlights West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus will be looking to build on his first Premier League goal after the international break.

The Ghana international joined the Hammers in a £38million switch from Dutch giants Ajax during the summer transfer window.

Kudus is still searching for his first top flight start ahead of a trip to Aston Villa later this month.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus grabbed his first Premier League goal as the Hammers came from behind to draw with Newcastle United at the London Stadium last weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT where the Ghanaian is expected to feature after the international break.

Kudus was among the fresh faces to head to the capital after boss David Moyes was handed a healthy transfer kitty for the summer window following Declan Rice's £105million switch to Arsenal.

West Ham latest news - Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has left Moyes with a selection headache ahead of West Ham's trip to Aston Villa following the international break, according to the Evening Standard, after rescuing a point by opening his Premier League account with a late strike against Newcastle on Sunday.

The report suggests the Scottish tactician will be scratching his head over how to get the 23-year-old into the starting line-up as Jarrod Bowen, who committed his future to the Hammers by penning a new seven-year contract a matter of days ago, has nailed down his preferred position.

Having joined West Ham in a £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax during the final days of the summer transfer window, Kudus has been forced to contend with extensive periods of the campaign on the bench as he looks to adjust to the pace of the Premier League.

In fact, the attacking midfielder has been restricted to just 331 minutes of action in claret and blue, with his only starts coming in the Europa Conference League wins over Backa Topola and Freiburg, along with the Carabao Cup third round victory at Lincoln City.

But he has wasted no time when it comes to making a lasting impression as respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus' teammates are already impressed with what he has brought to the table.

Mohammed Kudus' club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Ajax 87 27 12 7 0 FC Nordsjaelland 57 14 3 8 1 West Ham United 8 2 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Kudus 'earmarked' to rotate with Antonio in striker role - Dean Jones

Although Jones understands that West Ham are keen to bring in a new frontman during the January window, he is aware that Kudus has been identified as an option to rotate with first-choice striker Michail Antonio in the meantime.

But, having spoken to sources, the transfer insider has warned that the former FC Nordsjaelland talisman will need to be given time to adjust to his new surroundings before becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it makes most sense that he goes in to alternate the forward role for a little bit. We know that West Ham are going to start looking towards signing a No.9 in the January market. We know that they're looking for somebody to alternate with Antonio a bit. "Before he came in, I was told that's a role they had earmarked for him. It wouldn't be just that position that he would play, but the two things I was told was to look out for him as a striker rotator and also don't expect him to come in all guns blazing. "There's going to be patience with this guy because he is going to need time to settle and figure out exactly how he fits into the team set-up. I think we're seeing that played out perfectly at the moment."

Will Kudus start for West Ham vs Aston Villa?

Kudus certainly made an impact when he came off the bench against Newcastle as he was handed a 7.5 match rating by Sofascore, made a key pass and got his name on the scoresheet despite being on the pitch for only 14 minutes.

It appears that the Hammers faithful feel the Ghana international deserves to break into the starting XI after he was voted their man of the match despite only making a late cameo appearance, but he may be forced to bide his time.

That is because West Ham have built on their Europa Conference League glory at the end of last season in style, suffering just two defeats at the hands of title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool since the current campaign got underway.

Aston Villa have also been in positive form, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle being the only sides to have been more prolific in the Premier League, so Moyes could hesitate when it comes to making attacking alterations for the trip to the Midlands.

Kudus, who penned a £90,000-per-week contract when he headed to east London, may have to contend with a place on the bench after the international break, and his goalscoring exploits against Newcastle highlight that he is capable of being an impact sub.