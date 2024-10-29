West Ham United star Jean-Clair Todibo has forced head coach Julen Lopetegui into a significant U-turn and is set to return to the starting line-up for the trip to Nottingham Forest due to becoming a key part of his plans for the remainder of the season at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The central defender joined the Hammers on an initial season-long loan from Ligue 1 outfit Nice, which includes an option to become permanent for £35million, after technical director Tim Steidten was tasked with leading the capital club's recruitment drive during the summer transfer window.

Despite sealing a late win against Manchester United last weekend, thanks to captain Jarrod Bowen scoring a stoppage time penalty to grab his fourth goal of the campaign, Lopetegui is poised to make alterations to his starting line-up as West Ham prepare to travel to the Midlands to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Todibo Puts End to Doubts at London Stadium

Central defender poised to return to starting line-up this weekend

Todibo has succeeded in extinguishing Lopetegui's doubts over whether he is capable of excelling in the Premier League, according to GMS sources, and the Spanish tactician is set to make him a key member of West Ham's squad for the rest of the season after totally convincing the head coach that he deserves to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

The two-cap France international has been restricted to just 457 minutes of action in all competitions since his August arrival in east London due to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief's concerns over his credentials, while he has also been limited to three Premier League starts.

But, having been forced to bide his time in new surroundings, Todibo has won Lopetegui over and GMS sources have been informed that he will be named in the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest after replacing Konstantinos Mavropanos at the interval when West Ham overcame Manchester United last time out.

Jean-Clair Todibo's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Konstantinos Mavropanos Jean-Clair Todibo Konstantinos Mavropanos Pass completion percentage 89.5 82.9 Percentage of dribblers tackled 85.7 62.5 Clearances 6.11 5.65 Tackles 2.50 1.61 Interceptions 1.39 1.94 Blocks 1.39 1.77 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

Hammers technical director Steidten persuaded the 24-year-old to head to the capital after Manchester United were unable to reach an agreement due to minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owning Nice, and he has been eager to make an impact since embarking on a fresh challenge.

Todibo was forced to contend with a place on the bench last weekend due to Lopetegui being keen to take precautionary measures after nursing an injury, GMS sources have learned, but he is on track to be handed the opportunity to ignite his West Ham career by forming a partnership with fellow summer recruit Max Kilman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo has made 22 clearances over the course of his first six Premier League appearances of the season

Todibo On Course to Join on Permanent Basis

East Londoners' Premier League status may prove crucial

GMS sources have been told that Todibo is almost certain to make his loan switch a permanent move at the end of the season and, having earned Lopetegui's trust, is determined to take advantage of the opportunity to make himself a key man after a slow start to his London Stadium career.

It has emerged that the Hammers will have an obligation to keep the former Barcelona man if they succeed in avoiding relegation to the Championship and, with their top flight status not expected to come under threat, he is eager to prove it was a wise business decision to reach an agreement with Nice.

Although GMS sources understand that co-owner David Sullivan has always been keen to give Lopetegui more time to turn the situation around after it was his decision to hand him the managerial reins following consultation with agents, West Ham's win over Manchester United has resulted in the pressure easing and he is not in danger of losing his job.

That has led to the 58-year-old being prepared to be more ruthless when it comes to making adjustments to his squad, and Todibo is not on course to be the only alteration to the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest as GMS sources recently revealed that Lucas Paqueta is at risk of being dropped to the bench.

