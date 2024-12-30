West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui is in serious danger of being sacked if his side return to the London Stadium following another heavy defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday as chairman David Sullivan is running out of patience, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have conceded more Premier League goals than 19th-placed Ipswich Town after suffering a 5-0 thumping against table-toppers Liverpool last weekend, and it has resulted in the east Londoners contemplating whether to make an alteration in the dugout as they aim to get their season back on track.

Lopetegui's struggles have come after he was given the opportunity to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he is running out of time to prove he deserves to stay in the West Ham dugout.

Another Heavy Loss May End Lopetegui Reign

Sullivan frustrated by first half of campaign at London Stadium

West Ham's trip to Manchester City could prove to be Lopetegui's final encounter in charge as GMS sources close to the capital club have confirmed it would not come as a surprise if the Spanish tactician is dismissed in the event of being consigned to another heavy loss against the reigning Premier League champions next time out.

The 58-year-old was handed the challenge of building on the foundations put in place by Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes during the summer, having been appointed on a two-year contract which includes an option of being extended by a further 12 months, but the Hammers have suffered a series of convincing defeats this term.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool's win at the London Stadium has left Lopetegui on the brink as West Ham chairman Sullivan has almost run out of patience and is extremely frustrated by how badly the former Real Madrid head coach's reign has panned out as the transfer window edges closer.

The Hammers have lost by three or more goals five times since the Premier League campaign got underway - against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Liverpool - and there is an awareness within the hierarchy that their hopes of competing for European qualification are fading.

Sullivan has tried to remain patient and felt Lopetegui had turned a corner after guiding West Ham to a four-match unbeaten run, while he also started to repair relationships with members of the squad, but GMS sources have learned that a lack of identity on the pitch has caused significant concerns behind the scenes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won 241 of his 419 matches in management, suffering 87 defeats along the way

Potter is Frontrunner to Secure Hammers Job

Tactician has been out of work since being axed by Chelsea

GMS sources have been told that Graham Potter is the favourite to be unveiled as Lopetegui's successor in the West Ham hot-seat if Sullivan and other influential figures decide to wield the axe in the coming weeks, meaning he could be on course to be handed a route back into management.

The 49-year-old has been seeking a fresh challenge since being sacked in April 2023 by Chelsea, who continued paying close to £200,000-per-week as part of his severance agreement until October, and he has been pinpointed as a leading candidate by key decision-makers at the London Stadium.

Sullivan is disappointed that Lopetegui has struggled to live up to expectations and the reputation he had at previous employers, GMS sources understand, and that could play into Potter's hands if the result against Manchester City does not go in West Ham's favour as Pep Guardiola's side aim to make it back-to-back victories.

The east Londoners will look to buy a striker if Niclas Fullkrug departs during the early stages of the winter transfer window, GMS sources recently revealed, but there is fresh uncertainty over who will have the managerial reins when the February 3 deadline comes around thanks to their latest setback.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 30/12/2024