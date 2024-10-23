West Ham United star Edson Alvarez is in line to be reintegrated into the starting line-up when Manchester United visit the London Stadium this weekend as head coach Julen Lopetegui is desperately seeking a return to winning ways in a bid to end speculation over his future, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers were condemned to a convincing 4-1 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur following a second half capitulation on Saturday, which included Ghana international Mohammed Kudus picking up the first red card of his Premier League career in the derby.

Lopetegui is already aware that he will need to make at least one change to the starting line-up thanks to the winger's suspension, which will come as a significant blow as he has registered three goal contributions this term, but he is also on course to make another alteration in the middle of the park.

Alvarez Poised to Profit from Hammers' Form

Mexico international in line for starting role this weekend

Alvarez is in line to be recalled to West Ham's starting line-up against Manchester United on Sunday, according to GMS sources, as an inability to dictate the tempo of clashes during the early stages of Lopetegui's reign has been among the most concerning factors behind the scenes at the London Stadium.

The Mexico international has been limited to three Premier League starts this season, while he has also been restricted to just 410 minutes of action in all competitions, but he is on course to profit from the Hammers' latest setback at the hands of Tottenham as he is poised to come into the fray.

GMS sources have been informed that midfield domination by a string of opponents has been worrying Lopetegui and other members of West Ham's coaching staff, resulting in Alvarez being set to replace summer arrival Guido Rodriguez or Tomas Soucek in front of the backline when Manchester United head to the capital.

Edson Alvarez's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek Edson Alvarez Guido Rodriguez Tomas Soucek Pass completion percentage 88.5 83.6 77.5 Percentage of dribblers tackled 83.3 44.4 58.3 Tackles 3.33 3.13 2.07 Interceptions 1.67 1.34 1.03 Clearances 1.33 2.39 2.93 Blocks 1.33 1.34 1.38 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

The 26-year-old, who has been on the Hammers' books since completing a £35million switch from Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in August 2023, is desperate to rediscover the form he enjoyed during the vast majority of David Moyes' final season at the helm and become a key part of his new head coach's plans.

Bringing Alvarez into the starting line-up and finding a way to replace Kudus are not the only decisions Lopetegui is contemplating ahead of battling it out with Manchester United as GMS sources recently revealed that Lucas Paqueta and Alphonse Areola's places are under threat thanks to their underwhelming performances this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edson Alvarez made five tackles during West Ham United's draw with Fulham last month, which has remained his highest tally in a single Premier League appearance this season

Lopetegui Running Out of Faith in Midfielders

Spanish tactician unhappy with performances in middle of park

GMS sources have been told by West Ham insiders that Alvarez is firmly in contention to win back a starting berth against Manchester United as, in a shock twist, Lopetegui has a lack of faith in those he has previously trusted to feature in the heart of the midfield thanks to a poor run of form which has seen them struggle for points.

The Spanish tactician's doubts over his options are set to play into the hands of the former Club America man, who is on a contract worth £100,000-per-week at the London Stadium, and he will be tasked with attempting to play a pivotal role in ensuring the Hammers post their second home victory of the campaign.

Alvarez made his 50th appearance in a West Ham shirt when he came on as a second half substitute during the defeat to Tottenham, and he will be looking to keep the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund quiet as the east Londoners look to bounce back by registering a positive result against Manchester United.

