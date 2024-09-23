West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is coming under increasing pressure to rectify the poor start to the season by putting faith in summer arrival Jean-Clair Todibo at the London Stadium.

The Hammers landed the central defender on an initial loan deal which includes an option to make the switch from Nice permanent for £35million, and it looked like one of the best pieces of business in the summer transfer window.

Given he had been tracked by Manchester United and Juventus, it felt like a significant pick-up for West Ham, but Todibo has seen just seven minutes of Premier League action so far, despite being included in the squad for all five matchdays.

Todibo Has Struggled to Win Lopetegui's Trust

Frenchman was expected to build partnership with Kilman

Todibo is a France international and West Ham supporters would have expected him to be a regular defensive partner to Max Kilman, who also joined over the summer.

However, the 24-year-old's only solid run-out so far was in the Carabao Cup, and sources have indicated that Lopetegui has had some trust issues during the early stages of the season in terms of starting him in the Premier League.

As West Ham crashed to a 3-0 home defeat to London rivals Chelsea last weekend, Todibo was an unused sub, and midfielder Edson Alvarez was given the unusual role of lining up as the central part of a back three with Kilman and Konstantinos Mavrapanos.

Jean-Clair Todibo's statistical averages per 90 minutes last season compared to Konstantinos Mavropanos Jean-Clair Todibo Konstantinos Mavropanos Pass success percentage 89.6 75.9 Ball recoveries 7.19 4.19 Clearances 3.29 4.73 Tackles 1.97 1.68 Interceptions 1.29 1.38 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

The decision backfired on Lopetegui as it could be argued Alvarez was at least partly to blame for the manner of Chelsea’s first two goals, scored by Nicolas Jackson.

West Ham could not get back into the game and even though five substitutions were made, Todibo was not seen.

This is the first time in history that the Hammers have lost their first three home league games and, as such, Lopetegui has become one of the leading candidates in the Premier League's sack race.

The poor defensive record highlights a need to fix their problems at the back. Only the bottom two clubs, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have conceded more Premier League goals so far. Last season, Todibo was part of a Nice defence that conceded just 29 times in 34 games, to record the best defensive showing in Ligue 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo has made two clearances and one tackle over the course of two Premier League outings this season

Lopetegui Needs to Make U-Turn Over Todibo

Tactician remains unconvinced defender is ready for Premier League

But sources are indicating that they have seen no guarantees that he will get Premier League minutes from the start, as Lopetegui is not convinced he is ready for the intensity and would need a change of heart on that outlook in reaction to their Chelsea humiliation.

Todibo’s only start came in the Carabao Cup game against Bournemouth, and GIVEMESPORT understands the display convinced the boss he has been right not to throw him into top-flight action just yet.

The summer recruit was subbed at half-time in that game and is now waiting to discover just where he sits in the pecking order at the club, as they prepare for the next game in the competition.

It is a difficult tie, as West Ham travel to Liverpool this week, and insiders cannot be sure that Lopetegui will field him.

That match is followed by games against Brentford and Ipswich Town, which will be viewed as key to Lopetegui turning around his reputation in east London. If Todibo is not seeing more minutes by the end of this spell, there could be some serious conversations to help understand why he is not in the frame.

