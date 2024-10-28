West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is preparing to drop Lucas Paqueta from his starting line-up for the clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend after the Brazilian was hauled off during the late win over Manchester United at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers recovered from a heavy defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Jarrod Bowen notching his fourth goal of the season by dispatching a stoppage time penalty, and they will be looking to build on the three points against the Red Devils when they make the trip to the Midlands on Saturday.

Pressure on Lopetegui has been alleviated thanks to overcoming Manchester United, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Erik ten Hag as he was sacked by the Old Trafford hierarchy on Monday, but changes are set to be made to the West Ham side as preparations are made for the encounter with Nottingham Forest.

Paqueta Poised to Drop to Hammers' Bench

Brazilian at risk of being named among substitutes this weekend

Paqueta's starting berth is under threat after Lopetegui has decided to become more ruthless in order to remain in the West Ham hot-seat, according to GMS sources, and the creative midfielder is increasingly likely to find himself on the bench for the Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The 27-year-old has found the back of the net twice over the course of 11 appearances in all competitions this season, but he was substituted at half-time against Manchester United and saw his teammates go on to seal all three points thanks to goals from Crysencio Summerville and Bowen either side of Casemiro's equaliser.

GMS sources have been informed that Paqueta is on course to find himself on the bench at the City Ground, which will be a high-profile decision from Lopetegui after being included from the start in eight of West Ham's nine Premier League fixtures this term, and Tomas Soucek is among the options who could come into the middle of the park at his expense.

Lucas Paqueta's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Tomas Soucek Lucas Paqueta Tomas Soucek Pass completion percentage 76.5 78.5 Ball recoveries 6.14 2.22 Shots 1.57 2.70 Tackles 1.57 1.90 Key passes 1.29 1.43 Goals 0.29 0.32 Statistics correct as of 28/10/2024

The former Lyon talisman, who became the Hammers' club-record signing when he completed a £51million switch in August 2022, played a crucial role in ending the east Londoners' wait for silverware when he was a key member of the Europa Conference League-winning squad but has been unable to rediscover his best form.

Paqueta failed to make a telling impact before being replaced at the interval when it had already been up in the air over whether he would start the win over Manchester United, GMS sources recently revealed, and it has resulted in him being on track to be dropped to West Ham's bench against Nottingham Forest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Paqueta has got his name on the scoresheet 15 times and chalked up a further 14 assists over the course of 95 appearances in a West Ham United shirt

Soler's Spot in Jeopardy Ahead of Away Trip

Spaniard was replaced at half-time during Manchester United win

GMS sources have been told that Carlos Soler is also in serious danger of failing to keep his place in West Ham's starting line-up for the encounter with Nottingham Forest as, like Paqueta, he was withdrawn at half-time after struggling to break through Manchester United's backline on Sunday.

The Spain international joined the Hammers on loan from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the final moments of the summer transfer window - in a deal which does not include an option or obligation to make the move permanent - and he has been unable to become one of the first names on the team sheet since his arrival.

Soler has been limited to just 273 minutes of action in a West Ham shirt, and GMS sources understand that he is on track to find himself back among the substitutes against Nottingham Forest after failing to take advantage of the opportunity to fill the void left by the suspended Mohammed Kudus.

Edson Alvarez regained a starting berth for the visit of Manchester United, as GMS sources revealed was set to be the case last week, and the Mexican is poised to keep his place in the side as the east Londoners go in search of registering back-to-back victories when they travel to the City Ground.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt