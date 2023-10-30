Highlights West Ham United boss David Moyes is keen to stay in charge beyond the expiry of his current contract.

Majority shareholder David Sullivan and vice-chairman Karren Brady are preparing to review the Scottish tactician's future in the coming months.

Moyes is confident of being the right man for the job despite dividing the fanbase with his style of play.

West Ham United boss David Moyes 'wants to stay' at the London Stadium 'for the long-term', and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Scotsman is in line to secure a new contract.

Although the Hammers got the campaign off to a promising start, they were consigned to a third defeat on the spin when Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged the 50th goal of his Premier League career to hand Everton a narrow win last weekend.

It means that Moyes, who spent more than £120million as he bolstered his squad during the summer transfer window, will be seeking a reaction when Arsenal head to east London for a Carabao Cup fourth round tie on Wednesday.

Moyes not in a hurry to land new contract

West Ham majority shareholder David Sullivan and vice-chairman Karren Brady will review Moyes' future near the end of the season, according to The Athletic, leaving him with a number of months to convince the board that he warrants a contract extension.

The report suggests the 60-year-old, who has led the Hammers to 88 wins during his second spell at the helm, is still confident that he is the right man to take the capital club forward despite dividing opinion within the fanbase due to his style of play.

Although he has entered the final months of the three-year deal he penned in the summer of 2021, Moyes has insisted that he is in no rush to hold discussions with the West Ham hierarchy as he is fully focused on enjoying another successful season in charge.

David Moyes' managerial record at West Ham United Matches 222 Won 97 Drawn 43 Lost 82 Goals for 344 Goals against 299 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Sullivan confirmed that leading the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory last term, ending the club's lengthy trophy drought, resulted in the former Manchester United chief's job being safe going into the current campaign.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the key decision-makers behind the scenes are happy with the job Moyes is doing at West Ham, resulting in him not being in danger of the sack despite a recent downturn in form.

But it has emerged that Sullivan and other board members are preparing to start looking at potential replacements ahead of possibly deciding against handing Moyes a new contract if it proves to be a season to forget.

Brown understands the West Ham hierarchy will not consider holding discussions with Moyes and his representatives over a new contract until a matter of days before the turn of the year.

The reputable journalist believes the Hammers' form in the coming weeks could be pivotal in the ex-Everton manager's hopes of securing fresh terms as, despite being pleased with clinching silverware last term, the owners are seeking progress on the domestic front.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"From what I hear, I think it will be closer to Christmas before the two sides start talking in earnest about his future. That seems to be the way that West Ham's owners work. "The last I was told was that they're really happy with David Moyes. They were really impressed with the way he turned things around and the fact that he has brought them a historic European trophy. "That being said, they want to see big improvements in the Premier League this season, so I think the next few weeks will be key to how the negotiations go because I'm pretty sure that David Moyes wants to stay at West Ham for the long-term. "I'm pretty sure the owners would like that to happen too, but they will want to see the team's form improve over the next few weeks."

West Ham battling to sign £40m striker

West Ham have sent scouts to watch Feyenoord frontman Santiago Gimenez in action, according to the Mirror, ahead of potentially looking to beat a host of other clubs to his signature when the transfer window reopens in January having already held discussions with his current employers and representatives.

The report suggests Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Lazio, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old - who has scored 15 goals in just 12 appearances this season - and his fine form has resulted in his price tag skyrocketing beyond £40million.

Read more: West Ham now set for 'major decisions' on future of trioWest Ham had some joy when they targeted the Dutch market during the summer, with Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez joining in deals worth £38million and £35.4million respectively from Ajax.

But Feyenoord are in a strong negotiating position as Gimenez, who is on a contract worth just over £20,000-per-week, still has just shy of four years remaining on his De Kuip deal.

The Mexico international has found the back of the net 59 times during the early stages of his senior club career, providing a further 17 assists for his teammates along the way.