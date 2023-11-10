Highlights West Ham United completed the signing of Mohammed Kudus after agreeing a £38million fee with Ajax just days before the summer transfer window slammed shut.

The Ghana international bagged his fourth goal since making the switch as he found the back of the net against Brentford last weekend.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has backed Kudus to continue developing his game after arriving in the capital.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has shown he has the potential to become an 'elite' star at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why the summer signing is 'going to be making headlines this season'.

Having watched his side make history by winning the Europa Conference League last season, Hammers boss David Moyes was forced to contend with losing captain Declan Rice thanks to a £105million deal being struck with Arsenal a matter of weeks later.

But the England international's departure allowed West Ham to spend close to £120million on reinforcements, and Kudus was among the big-money arrivals as they look to build on ending their lengthy trophy drought.

Kudus thriving after big-money move

West Ham forked out £38million to sign Kudus from Eredivisie giants Ajax during the final days of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports, as they pounced on Brighton & Hove Albion being unable to get a deal over the line.

The Ghana international initially appeared to be on his way to the south coast after the Seagulls reached an agreement in principle with his former employers, but he failed to link up with Roberto De Zerbi's side and ended up penning a £90,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium.

Kudus has wasted no time in making an impact in his new surroundings, with his acrobatic goal during the defeat to Brentford last weekend meaning he has already found the back of the net four times in just 784 minutes of action in a West Ham shirt.

West Ham United's top performers in the Europa League based on average match ratings Mohammed Kudus 7.29 Lucas Paqueta 7.74 James Ward-Prowse 7.71 Nayef Aguerd 7.50 Jarrod Bowen 6.90 All figures according to WhoScored

The 23-year-old's form in the final third of the pitch will have pleased Moyes as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he was initially identified as an alternative striker option to Michail Antonio when the Hammers set their sights on luring him to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Moyes has praised the impact Kudus has had since heading to the capital, having also got his name on the scoresheet as West Ham progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Arsenal last week.

Having initially handed the attacking midfielder opportunities to impress from the bench as he adjusted to the rigours of the top flight, the Scottish tactician admitted the former FC Nordsjaelland man had given him a selection headache after grabbing a late equaliser against Newcastle United in October.

Brown believes Kudus is capable of developing into one of West Ham's most exciting performers, with his trickery and firepower already causing opponents all sorts of problems during the early stages of his spell in claret and blue.

The respected journalist feels there is even more to come from the ex-Ajax talisman and he will be an attacker to keep an eye on during the remainder of the campaign.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he has got the potential to grow into a really, really top tier, elite player. They've been very patient with him by letting him settle and adapt. They've given him time, and he is in the team now. "I think he is going to rise to the challenge and, before long, you'll see him scoring goals and making a name for himself because he's just that kind of player. "He looks like someone who has got a lot in his locker. I think he is going to be making headlines this season for all the right reasons. He is definitely one to watch."

West Ham set to battle it out for Merlin

West Ham are among a number of clubs monitoring Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin, according to 90min, ahead of potentially testing his current employers' resolve by lodging a bid during the fast-approaching January transfer window.

The report suggests the Hammers and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old, who has started all of Les Canaris' Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season, but they are facing competition from Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Celtic, Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.

Moyes is looking to bolster his options on the left-hand side of West Ham's backline as Aaron Cresswell is due to enter the final six months of his £50,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning he could be left with Emerson Palmieri as his only senior alternative.

Merlin has made 74 appearances since breaking into Nantes' first-team, having come through the French outfit's ranks, scoring three goals and providing a further six assists for his teammates along the way.

But Nantes are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the France under-21 international's contract still having more than two-and-a-half years to run, meaning West Ham and his other suitors will struggle to secure his services for a cut-price fee.