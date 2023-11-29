Highlights Mohammed Kudus has brought a feelgood factor to West Ham United since joining in a £38million switch from Ajax.

The Ghana international played a pivotal role in the Hammers sealing a late win against Premier League strugglers Burnley last weekend.

West Ham are in a strong negotiating position if suitors come forward in January as he penned a five-year contract when he headed to the capital.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is expected to 'have a big season' at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has noticed a key asset which has allowed him to settle seamlessly into the Premier League.

Having already raided Eredivisie giants Ajax for defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez as they looked to plug the gap left by the £105million departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal, the Hammers returned to Amsterdam to capture the Ghana international during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Kudus, who initially looked like he was on his way to Brighton & Hove Albion after an agreement in principle was reached a matter of weeks earlier, has wasted no time in becoming a fans' favourite under boss David Moyes' tutelage.

Kudus in fine form after big-money move

West Ham parted with £38million as they tempted Ajax into sanctioning Kudus' departure, according to Sky Sports, and he played a pivotal role in securing back-to-back domestic wins as a late Tomas Soucek strike ensured the east Londoners would leave Burnley with all three points last weekend.

Having conceded the penalty which allowed Jay Rodriguez to put the struggling hosts ahead at Turf Moor, the 23-year-old found Soucek with a pinpoint cross to grab his fifth goal contribution in just 964 minutes of action since linking up with Moyes' charges.

Kudus will be aiming to build on his productive run of form when West Ham head to Serbia to face Backa Topola in a Europa League group stage clash on Thursday, and he has already had some joy against the SuperLiga side after getting his name on the scoresheet during the reverse fixture in September.

West Ham United's top performers in the Europa League by average match ratings this season Lucas Paqueta 7.74 James Ward-Prowse 7.71 Nayef Aguerd 7.50 Mohammed Kudus 7.29 Jarrod Bowen 6.90 All statistics according to WhoScored

The Hammers had to fight to land the former Nordsjaelland man as they suffered the setback of a lucrative bid being rejected as Ajax looked to hold onto their talisman, but the persistence shown by technical director Tim Steidten paid off and his performances on the pitch have emphasised that he was a shrewd addition to the squad.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus will show even better form during the second half of the campaign as he continues to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League and Moyes' instructions from the sidelines.

West Ham will go into the January window without any fears of a rival swooping in for the attacking midfielder as he penned five-year contract worth £90,000-per-week when he arrived at the London Stadium, meaning they are in a strong negotiating position if any sides are tempted to offer a quickfire route out.

Having seen Kudus working hard behind the scenes, Brown is aware that the summer recruit is a positive influence within the West Ham dressing room and has already become popular among his teammates.

The respected journalist has tipped the Ghanaian to enjoy an eye-catching first season in the Premier League after wasting no time in proving that he is capable of causing defenders problems with his pace, trickery and shooting ability.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I am really expecting him to go on and have a big season. I think West Ham have made a stellar signing here. "He is someone who seems to have fitted nicely into the group. He always has a smile on his face when I see him around the club, and he seems to be one of those players who just lifts the dressing room. "He comes across as a happy person to be around, and I think that's a good asset to have. He has brought a lot of good things to West Ham."

Benrahma linked with West Ham exit

Said Benrahma has been identified by Saudi Arabian big-spenders as a potential January transfer target, according to The Sun, and his agent could play a pivotal role in facilitating a deal as he is well-connected among the suitors.

The report suggests that West Ham are open to offloading the Algeria international, who played a crucial role in winning the Europa Conference League last season as he scored in the final against Fiorentina and netted three more times in the competition, but Moyes is not eager to find a buyer due to a packed fixture schedule in the coming months.

Despite being pivotal in ending the Hammers' lengthy trophy drought, Kudus' arrival has been a contributing factor to Benrahma being starved of regular game time and he has been limited to just four Premier League starts this term.

Related West Ham fans 'would not be terribly excited' by Dominic Solanke deal West Ham United have been linked with making a January move for Bournemouth marksman Dominic Solanke as David Moyes eyes reinforcements

Although West Ham are in a strong negotiating position if one of the winger's admirers test their resolve due to him still having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £55,000-per-week deal, Saudi Pro League outfits may turn his head by putting a lucrative contract on the table.

The Hammers forked out an initial £20million when they made Benrahma's loan switch from London rivals Brentford permanent in January 2021, and he has gone on to find the back of the net 24 times for Moyes' side.