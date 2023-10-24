Highlights West Ham United are looking to reap the benefits of spending £38million to acquire Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window.

The Ghana international is waiting patiently to make his first Premier League start after already bagging two goals in claret and blue.

Hammers boss David Moyes has admitted to being tempted to hand Kudus more regular game time.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is in line to become 'the next big thing' at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT where he should be deployed when he comes into the starting line-up.

Having secured a £105million windfall by selling Declan Rice to Arsenal just a matter of weeks after the Hammers ended their lengthy trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League, boss David Moyes' summer transfer budget was increased significantly.

Kudus was among the additions to the West Ham squad, thanks to completing a £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax, and he has already shown that he is capable of causing major problems for Premier League defenders.

Kudus on brink of securing first Premier League start

Moyes has hinted that Kudus may not have to wait much longer for his first Premier League start as, according to the Evening Standard, the West Ham chief conceded he is constantly tempted to name the summer arrival in the first XI.

The report suggests the Scottish tactician was frustrated with his side's lack of cutting edge as they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, which was only their third reverse of a positive start to the season, which could result in changes being made when Everton head to the capital following the Hammers' Europa League trip to Olympiacos.

Alterations to the starting line-up may allow Kudus to profit, having penned a £90,000-per-week five-year contract in order to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career, and he has shown glimpses of what he has to offer.

Mohammed Kudus' season-by-season senior club career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 30 3 2 4 0 2019/20 27 11 1 4 1 2020/21 22 4 3 3 0 2021/22 25 6 1 0 0 2022/23 42 18 7 4 0 2023/24 12 6 1 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Ghana international has found the back of the net twice in just 354 minutes of action for West Ham, including a late leveller against Newcastle United earlier this month, highlighting that he will not need to be handed extensive periods of time to adjust to the rigours of English football.

But Moyes has struggled to get Kudus into his starting line-up as Jarrod Bowen, who committed his future to the Hammers by penning a new seven-year contract a matter of weeks ago, has nailed down his preferred position.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old has been pinpointed as an alternative option to Michail Antonio as the focal point of the east Londoners' attack, while patience is required before the former FC Nordsjaelland man produces the form he enjoyed on Ajax's books.

Brown believes Kudus has a bright future ahead of him and he will become a major threat to Premier League defences as he continues to build relationships with his West Ham teammates.

The respected journalist has called on Moyes to hand the two-time Eredivisie title-winner an opportunity from the start against Everton this weekend, with his best position being in the middle of the park.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I really think this guy is going to be the next big thing and could be a huge hit in the Premier League. He has really got it all, and I do think he is going to be starting games before long. It might be time to give him a run. I'd love to see him starting games. "It will be very interesting to see where David Moyes uses him. I think he is best deployed in a role where he can get up and down the pitch, be a runner from midfield arriving late in the box and being a goal threat."

West Ham looking to raid Eredivisie again

West Ham have set their sights on landing Vangelis Pavlidis after watching him grab a hat-trick as AZ Alkmaar beat Heerenveen last weekend, according to 90min, highlighting that Moyes is in the market for further firepower.

The report suggests Hammers technical director Tim Steidten has been tasked with bolstering the east Londoners' attacking options and has been monitoring the 24-year-old, who has taken his tally to 13 Eredivisie goals in just nine outings this season.

But West Ham are not the only side mulling over whether to offer Pavlidis a route into the Premier League as Brentford have also added him to their shortlist amid growing fears that Ivan Toney could head through the exit door following his return from a ban.

The capital clubs may see the January window as an ideal opportunity to pounce as the Greece international is set to enter the final 18 months of his AZ contract, which allows him to pocket just over £9,500-per-week, at the turn of the year.