West Ham United boss David Moyes will be 'in a good position' to secure a new job if he leaves the London Stadium hot-seat at the end of the season, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Scotsman could opt to remain in his current surroundings if it becomes clear that there is a 'long-term project' on offer.

The Hammers have reached the quarter-finals of a continental competition for the third season in succession, having sealed a record-breaking 5-0 win over Freiburg in the second leg of their last 16 clash last week, allowing them to book a clash against Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen with a place in the Europa League's final four up for grabs.

West Ham are also in the hunt for a spot in the Premier League's top six, despite being restricted to just two domestic wins since the turn of the year, but there is ongoing speculation over whether Moyes could walk away from the east Londoners after a productive spell at the helm.

Moyes Mulling Over Whether to Stay with Hammers

Moyes has not made a final decision on whether to stay at West Ham even though he has been offered a new contract by the hierarchy, according to MailOnline, and he has set his sights on finishing the season strongly before turning his attentions towards potentially putting pen-to-paper.

The report suggests that the 60-year-old tactician, who ended the Hammers' 43-year wait for silverware by leading them to Europa Conference League glory last term, is not looking to rush into committing his long-term future to the capital club as he wants to hold discussions with his family after entering the final months of his current agreement.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that West Ham could look to appoint Marco Silva if Moyes' reign comes to an end and co-owner David Sullivan seeks a replacement boasting Premier League experience, but statistics highlight that the Fulham chief has a less attractive points-per-game ratio in the Premier League than his counterpart.

David Moyes' managerial record in the Premier League compared to Marco Silva David Moyes Marco Silva Matches 688 162 Won 267 58 Drawn 180 31 Lost 241 73 Goals for 928 221 Goals against 890 250 Points-per-game 1.43 1.27 Statistics correct as of 18/03/2024

Doubts over whether Moyes will remain in the London Stadium dugout has led to Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter being added to a list of candidates to potentially succeed him, but there are fears that long-term target Thomas Tuchel will be out of reach despite him being set to leave reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss has seen his side recover from a worrying start to 2024, which included suffering a Premier League record home defeat at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal when they were consigned to a 6-0 thrashing last month, threatening to derail their push for European qualification.

That humbling was followed by a 2-0 loss to strugglers Nottingham Forest, which resulted in a large section of travelling supporters at the City Ground calling for Moyes to be sacked, but Sullivan and other key figures behind the scenes decided to offer their full support instead of wielding the axe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has enjoyed two spells in charge of West Ham United after also posting an impressive record against the east Londoners, with him winning 11 of his 21 matches when he took on the Hammers, suffering just three defeats along the way

Dharmesh Sheth - Europa League Run Could be Key to Moyes Decision

Sheth believes that Moyes is playing the waiting game before making a final decision on his future as he is keen to discover whether West Ham succeed in qualifying for continental action for a fourth season in a row and how far they can go in the Europa League as they look to build on adding to the trophy cabinet last term.

The Sky Sports reporter feels that the Glasgow-born manager deserves plenty of plaudits for the job he has done at the London Stadium, while he will not be short of opportunities elsewhere if he decides the end of the season is the right time to part ways with the Hammers.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he wants to see how the rest of this season goes. What happens to West Ham United, particularly in the Europa League and where they finish in the Premier League, might result in him believing it's a long-term project for him, wanting to stay and putting pen-to-paper on that contract. "Otherwise, he might think he has taken West Ham as far as he can after an incredible ride. He could shake hands with everyone and leave with his reputation completely intact. "I think that is very important for David Moyes because, when it comes to getting another job, he is going to be in a good position."

West Ham Preparing Fresh Offer for Maguire

West Ham are planning to launch a new bid for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in the summer, according to The Sun, as Moyes is keen to strengthen his backline with an imposing figure who will be a serious presence in the air if he remains in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Hammers are hopeful of the England international's price tag decreasing when the transfer window reopens, but they are facing a significant stumbling block as he is not willing to take a significant pay cut after being on a contract worth £190,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

Although West Ham agreed a £30million deal with Manchester United in August, Maguire's switch to the London Stadium was called off as his suitors grew frustrated after he refused to embark on a fresh challenge unless he was given a £7million payoff by his current employers.

Respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old has presented Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag with a serious issue as his performances have resulted in there being doubts over whether the Dutch tactician will be keen to cash in during the summer.

