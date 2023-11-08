Highlights West Ham United boss David Moyes is facing an uncertain future as he prepares to enter the final six months of his contract at the turn of the year.

The Hammers are contemplating whether to offer the Scottish tactician a behind-the-scenes role which would involve leaving the dugout at the end of the season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes there could be disagreements between Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten over January targets.

West Ham United boss David Moyes could be involved in 'new friction' with technical director Tim Steidten as plans are put in place for the January window, as transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT who could be among the London Stadium targets.

The Hammers had a busy summer, with Declan Rice heading to Arsenal in a £105million deal and close to £120million being spent on reinforcements ahead of the September deadline.

There were also alterations behind the scenes, with Steidten heading to the capital to become West Ham's new technical director, but he has not always seen eye-to-eye with Moyes since his arrival.

Moyes set for offers away from dugout

West Ham executives are considering offering Moyes the opportunity to move away from the dugout and into an upstairs role, according to the Daily Mail, as it has become increasingly likely that his contract will not be extended.

But the report suggests the 60-year-old, who will move into the final six months of the deal he signed in 2021 at the turn of the year, has also gained interest from UEFA as they are keen on utilising his experience by offering to put him into a technical position.

It is understood that West Ham will not entertain opening discussions over fresh terms with Moyes until later in the season as there is still tension behind the scenes after clashing with Steidten over transfer targets during the summer.

David Moyes' managerial record at West Ham United Matches 224 Won 98 Drawn 43 Lost 83 Goals for 349 Goals against 303 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the German technical director could play a key role in deciding the Hammers' next manager if the east Londoners choose to head in a different direction in the coming months.

Although Moyes has insisted that he is not in a rush to hold discussions with the West Ham hierarchy as he is fully focused on enjoying another successful season at the helm, having ended their trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League last term, the former Manchester United and Everton chief remains confident that he is the right man to take the club forward.

While majority shareholder David Sullivan confirmed that leading West Ham to silverware during the 2022/23 campaign resulted in the Scottish tactician's job being safe going into the current season, board members are preparing to start looking at potential replacements ahead of possibly deciding against handing Moyes the opportunity to extend his reign at the London Stadium.

Jones believes there could be problems behind the scenes as West Ham prepare for the January transfer window to open as Moyes and Steidten are unlikely to come to the table with the same targets.

The respected journalist feels uncertainty over whether Moyes will remain in the hot-seat heading into next season has led to question marks over who is likely to be drafted in.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think that what the club's looking for is going to be the same as what David Moyes would be looking for in the January window. There could be new friction that's caused on the back of that. "I don't think David Moyes is close to getting any guarantees over his future himself, so where do West Ham go here? They're having to be very cautious as they tread into January about what they commit to because they really don't know who the manager is going to be by the time we get to next season."

West Ham in tug of war to land Merlin

West Ham are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin, according to 90min, ahead of potentially lodging a bid when the January transfer window opens for business.

The report suggests the Hammers and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old, who has been named in the starting line-up for all of Les Canaris' Ligue 1 fixtures so far this season, but they are facing competition from Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Celtic, Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.

Moyes has set his sights on bolstering his options on the left-hand side of West Ham's backline as Aaron Cresswell is due to enter the final six months of his £50,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning he could be left with Emerson Palmieri as his only senior alternative if he does not bring in a fresh face.

Merlin has made more than 70 appearances since breaking into Nantes' first-team, having come through the French outfit's ranks, scoring three goals and providing a further six assists for his teammates along the way.

But Nantes are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the France under-21 international's contract still having more than two-and-a-half years to run, meaning West Ham and his other suitors will struggle to secure his services for a cut-price fee.