The 60-year-old is waiting until the end of the season before making a final decision on whether to remain in the hot-seat.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has refused to rule out the possibility of Moyes walking away from the job in the summer.

West Ham United are not 'anywhere near thinking about alternatives' to boss David Moyes despite his London Stadium contract nearing its expiry, but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that technical director Tim Steidten is an admirer of a manager currently working in the Premier League.

The Scottish tactician led the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory last season, ending the east Londoners' 43-year wait for major silverware, and his charges are in the hunt for another continental trophy as they have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

West Ham are also in the hunt to qualify for continental action ahead of next term, despite being limited to just two domestic wins since the turn of the year, but there is ongoing speculation over whether Moyes could bring the curtain down on his second spell in charge of the capital club.

Moyes Will Hold Off Making Decision Over Future Until End of Season

Moyes is refusing to make a final decision on whether to stay at West Ham until the end of the season, according to MailOnline, as he is eager to hold discussions with his family before potentially penning fresh terms after the hierarchy opted to put a new contract on the table during the early stages of 2024.

The report suggests that the 60-year-old, who has led the Hammers to three top-seven finishes in the Premier League since his return to the London Stadium, is fully focused on enjoying a productive end to the campaign ahead of turning his attentions towards assessing his future options.

Although GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Marco Silva could come onto West Ham's radar if Moyes heads through the exit door and co-owner David Sullivan tasks Steidten with drafting in a successor boasting Premier League experience, statistics highlight that the Fulham chief has a worse points-per-game ratio in the top flight than his counterpart.

David Moyes' managerial record in the Premier League compared to Marco Silva David Moyes Marco Silva Matches 688 162 Won 267 58 Drawn 180 31 Lost 241 73 Goals for 928 221 Goals against 890 250 Points-per-game 1.43 1.27 Statistics correct as of 21/03/2024

It has emerged that Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter have also been added to a list of candidates to potentially replace Moyes - with the trio seeking a fresh challenge after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea respectively - but there are fears that long-term target Thomas Tuchel will be out of reach despite him being set to leave reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

A large section of West Ham fans called for a change in the hot-seat after a 2-0 loss to strugglers Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last month, but Sullivan and other key figures behind the scenes decided to offer the former Manchester United and Everton chief their full support instead of wielding the axe.

Members of the Hammers' faithful had seen enough as the setback came six days after seeing their side suffer a Premier League record home defeat at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal when they were consigned to a 6-0 thrashing, which threatened to derail the east Londoners' charge for European qualification.

David Moyes has an eye-catching record in European competitions, leading his side to 44 wins from 71 fixtures, while 18 defeats have been suffered along the way

Michael Bridge - Steidten is a Fan of Palace Chief Glasner

Although Bridge is aware that Steidten is an admirer of Oliver Glasner, who was appointed as Crystal Palace's boss last month, he understands that West Ham have not started making plans for Moyes' potential departure as the hierarchy have built a strong rapport with the current man at the helm.

But the Sky Sports reporter has refused to rule out the possibility of the ex-Real Sociedad head coach choosing to bring the curtain down on his Hammers reign after failing to win over the entire fanbase, while high and low points of the season will be evaluated before a final call is made.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"Tim Steidten, from my understanding a while ago, actually likes Oliver Glasner and he was mentioned with a couple of other options. "But, from my information, I don't think they are anywhere near thinking about alternatives at the moment. Moyes has got a good relationship with the board, but he might actually get to a stage where he thinks he has had enough. "There have been so many ups and downs this season. There are the high points, like winning away at Arsenal, but then they lost heavily to Arsenal at home. "West Ham are still in Europe, and Moyes' record in those competitions has been immense."

Hammers Keen to Acquire Keita After Monitoring Belgian Top Flight

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that West Ham are increasingly eager to sign Royal Antwerp loanee Mandela Keita after deciding to monitor up-and-coming talent currently plying their trade in the Jupiler Pro League ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer.

It is understood that the 21-year-old defensive midfielder's temporary switch from OH Leuven is set to be turned into a permanent agreement at the end of the season, but the Hammers are mulling over whether to lodge a formal bid in the coming months after working his way onto their radar over the course of his 30 outings this term.

Keita making the move to West Ham is not a foregone conclusion as Manchester United are also keeping tabs on his situation after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's fresh investment, while Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are in the hunt for his signature as they put plans in place for the 2024/25 campaign.

