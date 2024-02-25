Highlights West Ham United technical director is assessing South America's leading managers after upping the ante in the search for a David Moyes replacement.

Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter are also on the Hammers' radar as they mull over whether to move in a new direction.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Steidten will play an integral role in choosing Moyes' potential successor.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is looking at 'a couple of options in South America' after beginning the search for boss David Moyes' replacement, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a manager with 'proven pedigree' is wanted by the London Stadium hierarchy.

The Hammers' season reached a new low point when they were consigned to their heaviest home defeat during the Premier League era thanks to a 6-0 thumping at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal earlier this month, leading to increasing speculation over whether a change could be made in the dugout.

The pressure on Moyes went up a notch when sections of the fanbase called for the Scottish tactician to be sacked during West Ham's latest setback, a 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend, with the reverse meaning the east Londoners are going into Monday's clash with Brentford still searching for their first win since December 28.

Hammers pinpoint contenders to succeed Moyes amid woeful run of form

West Ham have identified Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter as potential candidates to succeed Moyes, according to MailOnline, while key figures behind the scenes were keen to add Oliver Glasner to the shortlist before he was appointed as Crystal Palace's boss earlier this week.

The report suggests that the Hammers also have a long-standing interest in Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer after falling behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, but there are doubts over whether he would be willing to head to the London Stadium for his next challenge.

Having spoken to contacts, respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the German tactician is on West Ham's radar as they mull over whether to part company with Moyes, while Luton Town chief Rob Edwards is not in the running to move into the hot-seat.

West Ham have been given hope of being able to tempt Tuchel back to the capital, having previously managed Chelsea, as he is prioritising a return to the Premier League after being informed that he will not remain at the Bayern helm heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

It is understood that Steidten has been tasked with identifying a potential successor to Moyes, and possible options are being assessed as West Ham co-owner David Sullivan and other key decision-makers are aware that the style of play and recent results have caused concern within the fanbase.

The Hammers hierarchy appear to have made a major U-turn over their future plans as, earlier this month, the former Manchester United and Everton boss revealed that discussions over a new contract had progressed, while further talks were due to be held following the closure of the winter transfer window.

Dean Jones - West Ham are not only looking at managers with Premier League experience

Jones understands that West Ham are desperate to hand the managerial reins over to a boss whose vision matches their long-term aspirations after Moyes has been unable to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season, which has resulted in Steidten playing a leading role in the search.

The reputable journalist is aware that the German is assessing options in the surprise location of South America, as well as the Bundesliga, as Sullivan is open to moving in a new direction which would involve recruiting a chief with no Premier League experience.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Even if it's not going to be a huge name, perhaps like Thomas Tuchel, they want a manager with proven pedigree and specific traits, particularly in coaching, that is going to fit with the vision that they have going forward. "Tim Steidten is going to be integral in picking the manager that comes in next, and he is exploring options at the moment. I know that he is looking at quite a few coaches from the Bundesliga. "I'm also told there are a couple of options in South America as well, so it's not as simple as just going and looking at managers that have done pretty well in the Premier League recently."

Solanke identified as leading summer target for Hammers

West Ham have pinpointed Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke as one of their priority targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph, as they are keen to improve their attacking options and increase the number of homegrown players in their squad.

The report suggests that a number of clubs are expected to explore whether the 26-year-old will be available after finding the back of the net 16 times in 28 appearances this season, but the Hammers have set their sights on fighting off stiff competition due to the addition of a leading marksman being on their agenda.

Although Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top goalscorer in all competitions this season, and he has featured on numerous occasions in a central role due to Moyes being left with limited options, statistics highlight that Solanke has been even more productive in the final third of the pitch.

Dominic Solanke's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Jarrod Bowen in the Premier League this season Dominic Solanke Jarrod Bowen Goals 0.59 0.46 Shots 3.16 2.50 Shots on target 1.05 1.13 Key passes 0.89 0.71 Assists 0.13 0.08 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/2/2024

But reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's rivals Tottenham Hotspur also expressed an interest in Solanke before the winter window slammed shut on February 1, and there is a possibility of the north Londoners reviving their pursuit in the coming months.

Newcastle United were informed that Bournemouth would not entertain selling Solanke midway through the campaign when they launched an enquiry last month, with Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola unwilling to cash in as fellow attackers Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo were competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.