Highlights West Ham United have not identified Steve Cooper as one of their top targets to potentially replace David Moyes at the helm.

The Welsh tactician has been on the lookout for a fresh challenge since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in December.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that the West Ham hierarchy are seeking a manager who boasts 'elite' qualities.

West Ham United have not listed Steve Cooper among their top candidates to replace David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how the Welsh tactician 'could emerge as an option' for the Hammers' hierarchy ahead of the summer.

Although the east Londoners ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Europa Conference League at the end of last season, they are in danger of missing out on qualifying for any of the continental competitions for next term after enduring a woeful start to 2024.

Sections of the fanbase called for Moyes to be sacked during West Ham's 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier this month, which came after they were consigned to their heaviest home defeat during the Premier League era thanks to a 6-0 thumping at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal, and it has led to speculation over whether a managerial change could be made.

Key figures at West Ham have included Cooper on a list of contenders to potentially replace Moyes at the helm, according to MailOnline, having started the process of sounding out candidates in a bid to ascertain whether they would be open to heading into the hot-seat if evasive action is taken following a worrying run of form.

The report suggests that Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter have also been pinpointed as potential options by the Hammers, but there are fears that long-term target Thomas Tuchel would not consider heading to the capital club despite it emerging that he is set to leave reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

West Ham would not have to part with a compensation fee if they set their sights on landing Cooper as he is currently without a club, having been sacked by Nottingham Forest in December, but statistics highlight that his Premier League record does not compare favourably to Lopetegui, Potter or Tuchel.

Steve Cooper's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Julen Lopetegui, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel Steve Cooper Julen Lopetegui Graham Potter Thomas Tuchel Matches 54 23 141 63 Won 11 9 41 35 Drawn 16 4 50 17 Lost 27 10 50 11 Goals for 54 23 152 109 Goals against 98 34 169 55 Points-per-game 0.91 1.35 1.23 1.94 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 26/2/2024

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cooper had 'always been the favourite' to take over at Crystal Palace after the pressure increased on Roy Hodgson, but the Eagles decided to head in an alternative direction and appointed Oliver Glasner last week, meaning he is still on the market if West Ham look to pounce.

A key reason for the south Londoners turning to the former Eintracht Frankfurt chief was because the 44-year-old Cooper was not keen on taking charge at Selhurst Park midway through the campaign, resulting in the Hammers having a potential obstacle to overcome if they want him to succeed Moyes before the season reaches its climax.

But, in a potential boost for West Ham co-owner David Sullivan, it is understood that the Under-17 World Cup-winning boss is keen to reignite his managerial career by returning to the Premier League after also being targeted by overseas clubs and Championship outfit Birmingham City since he was axed by Nottingham Forest.

Dean Jones - Sullivan seeking manager with elite qualities as he mulls over Moyes call

Jones understands that Cooper is not at the top of West Ham's shortlist of candidates to become the east Londoners' next manager as they are desperate to replace Moyes with a boss who boasts elite qualities and has already shown that they are capable of taking the club to the next level.

However, the reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the ex-Swansea City chief working his way into the running if Sullivan is unable to persuade his primary targets to take on the challenge of bossing last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment, I don't think Steve Cooper is going to be in that conversation, but I can see why people would expect him to be. “Perhaps further down the line, if they were to be looking at options and they weren't falling into place, I think he could emerge as an option. “But, at the moment, I'm not being told that Steve Cooper is a candidate at all. I think that they are looking at someone who has got elite qualities in the game, primarily.”

West Ham identify Solanke as primary target for summer

West Ham have earmarked Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke as one of their priority targets ahead of the summer despite there being doubt over who will be in charge next season, according to the Telegraph, as they are keen to improve their attacking options and increase the number of homegrown players in their squad.

The report suggests that a number of clubs are expected to launch enquiries over whether the 26-year-old will be available after finding the back of the net 16 times in 29 appearances this season, but the Hammers have set their sights on fighting off stiff competition due to the addition of a leading marksman being on their agenda regardless of whether Moyes remains at the helm.

West Ham are preparing to up the ante in the coming months after Newcastle United failed to persuade Bournemouth to cash in ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline, with Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola unwilling to sanction Solanke's exit because Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo were competing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Related David Moyes could use Paqueta to try and save West Ham job West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta has stepped up his recovery from a calf injury after seeing his teammates struggle in his absence

But reliable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the east Londoners' rivals Tottenham Hotspur also expressed an interest in the one-cap England international during the early stages of the year, and there is a possibility of Spurs reviving their pursuit ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position as Solanke committed his long-term future to the south coast club in September, when he penned a £50,000-per-week contract which has tied him down to the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2027, and that will complicate matters for his suitors.