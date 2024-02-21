Highlights West Ham United have identified Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as the profile of manager they want to attract to the London Stadium.

There is growing uncertainty over David Moyes' future at the helm after he has led the Hammers to a winless start to 2024.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Luton Town chief Rob Edwards will not be considered for the West Ham job if it becomes available.

West Ham United will be monitoring Thomas Tuchel's situation at Bayern Munich as he matches the 'profile' of manager that the hierarchy want to replace David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Luton Town chief Rob Edwards has been ruled out of the running for a key reason.

The Hammers' hopes of bagging one of the European qualification spots have taken a severe dent in recent weeks, having failed to secure a win since December 28, and that has led to speculation over whether an alteration could be made in the east Londoners' hot-seat.

Moyes led West Ham to their heaviest home defeat during the Premier League era when they suffered a 6-0 thumping at the hands of title-chasing Arsenal earlier this month, and sections of the fanbase called for the Scottish tactician to be axed during the loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Hammers keeping tabs on Tuchel's situation

West Ham will consider attempting to lure Tuchel back to the capital if he is sacked by Bayern, according to SportsLens, as he is admired by key figures working behind the scenes at the London Stadium, and they are keen to show ambition if they opt to part company with Moyes.

The report suggests that the German tactician, who led Chelsea to the Champions League and won 63 matches during his only previous spell working in England, would become a candidate if he is relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena as Hammers co-owner David Sullivan continues exploring potential targets.

Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter are also on West Ham's radar - having been on the lookout for a fresh challenge since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea respectively - as there is doubt over whether Tuchel would entertain taking charge of West Ham if he leaves the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Thomas Tuchel's managerial record Matches 591 Won 347 Drawn 103 Lost 141 Goals for 1226 Goals against 675 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/2/2024

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's decision not to hand Moyes a new contract earlier in the campaign has paid off as they would have run the risk of having to fork out a lucrative compensation package if they opted to sack him and head in an alternative direction following an alarming loss of form.

The Hammers hierarchy appear to have made a major U-turn over their future plans as, earlier this month, the 60-year-old revealed that discussions over fresh terms had progressed, while further talks were due to be held following the closure of the winter transfer window.

It is understood that sporting director Tim Steidten has been tasked with identifying a potential successor to Moyes, and possible options are being assessed as Sullivan and other key decision-makers behind the scenes are aware that the style of play and recent results are not pleasing the fanbase.

Dean Jones - West Ham scouring market for established manager at highest level

Jones believes that West Ham will be keeping a close eye on developments in Bavaria as they will be keen to discover whether Tuchel would be interested in succeeding Moyes if he is axed by Bayern, who are at serious risk of missing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Having spoken to contacts, the reputable journalist understands that the 50-year-old tactician - described as 'elite' by ex-Hammers midfielder Paul Ince - fits the bill for the east Londoners, while an approach for Luton boss Edwards will not be made as he does not match the profile they are seeking in the event of a managerial change being made.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think that West Ham would have an eye on Tuchel. It's more about the profile of manager that they're going to look for as they move beyond David Moyes. "They are going to continue to look for somebody who has got a good reputation in the game and also from a very high, established standpoint. "One of the ideas that I threw to someone recently, who has got good connections to West Ham, was whether they might be interested in somebody like Rob Edwards at Luton if that was to become a possibility at the end of the season. "That was dismissed out of hand because he just hasn't got the right profile for that job. When I mentioned somebody like Tuchel, I got a much more positive response."

Hammers mulling over potential summer move for Clarke

West Ham are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer, according to Football Insider, and a £20million bid could be enough to secure his services after the east Londoners were left frustrated in their attempts to reach an agreement during the early stages of 2024.

The report suggests that the Hammers had a £15million offer rejected last month, and that has led to Crystal Palace and Southampton joining the race for the winger's signature after he has found the back of the net 15 times and provided a further four assists for his teammates this season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have been monitoring Clarke's progress in a Sunderland shirt and a move to the London Stadium was a possibility during the final weeks of the winter window, but he ended up remaining at the Stadium of Light.

It is understood that Southampton are preparing a £15million proposal for the former Tottenham Hotspur man, as they look to steal a march on other suitors, but their hopes of luring him to St Mary's will take a hit if they miss out on promotion as he is keen to test himself in the Premier League should Sunderland fail to return to the top flight.

Clarke will enter the final two years of his contract at the end of the season, which allows him to pocket just shy of £17,000-per-week, and his current employers could be open to selling him if it becomes clear that he is not interested in penning fresh terms on Wearside.