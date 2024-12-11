West Ham United star Jean-Clair Todibo is on course to return to the starting line-up for a Premier League clash against Bournemouth next week after attempts have been made to settle differences with head coach Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers were left reeling when it emerged that first-choice striker Michail Antonio was forced to undergo surgery as a result of suffering a lower limb fracture in a road traffic accident last weekend, but they were able to return to winning ways thanks to grabbing a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Although Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the Jamaica international for at least a year, while there are some fears that he may be forced to retire, Todibo is pushing to be included from the start when West Ham make the trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth in their next encounter.

Todibo Desperate to Regain Place in Backline

Central defender settled for substitute role against Wolves

Todibo is increasingly likely to regain a place in the heart of West Ham's backline for the trip to the Vitality Stadium next Monday, according to GMS sources, as he has been working behind the scenes to rebuild his relationship with Lopetegui after the duo clashed during the early stages of their time in east London.

There have been suggestions that the pair were involved in an intense confrontation during the half-time interval as the Hammers succumbed to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last month, but the central defender is desperate to secure further game time after also battling back from a minor injury.

GMS sources have been informed that Todibo has not seen eye-to-eye with Lopetegui since joining West Ham during the summer transfer window, and their reported bust-up in the London Stadium dressing room resulted in it becoming unclear how he would fit into the Spanish tactician's future plans.

The Hammers have an option to buy the France international for £35million at the end of the campaign, having initially made a season-long loan move from Ligue 1 outfit Nice, but he has been battling with Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos for a regular starting berth after embarking on a fresh challenge.

Todibo is pushing for a return to West Ham's starting line-up after seeing his teammates fail to keep a clean sheet before he came on as a late substitute against Wolves earlier this week, and GMS sources have learned that Lopetegui is seriously contemplating giving him the nod as his side aim to make it back-to-back wins at Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo has recorded an average pass accuracy ratio of 95 per cent in his own half per Premier League outing this season

Lopetegui Trying to Repair Bond with Todibo

Tactician has clashed with France international since arrival

GMS sources have been told that Lopetegui's attempts to repair his relationship with Todibo and get him onside have come after the hierarchy left him in no doubt that he needs to make sure the squad's top performers are in good form and high spirits as West Ham aim to turn their season around.

The Hammers have only registered six victories from 17 matches under the 58-year-old, who succeeded Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes, and there is an acknowledgment that he needs to oversee a consistent run of promising form if he wants to ensure he enjoys a long-term reign.

West Ham's triumph over a struggling Wolves side allowed Lopetegui to stave off the sack, GMS sources understand, but he has still been warned by influential figures behind the scenes that he cannot risk creating further friction with members of his squad if he wants to remain in the hot-seat.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Very Unlikely' to Replace Lopetegui with 61-Year-Old Manager West Ham United are not on course to hand David Moyes the opportunity to enjoy a third spell in charge

GMS sources recently revealed that members of the hierarchy have been fearful that Todibo, Mohammed Kudus and Niclas Fullkrug could look to push for a departure if the former Real Madrid chief remains at the helm, having developed a difficult relationship during the early months of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/12/2024