West Ham United star Tomas Soucek is set to be handed the opportunity to return to the starting line-up when Everton head to the London Stadium this weekend as under-fire head coach Julen Lopetegui is planning to make alterations for the crunch clash, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Czech Republic international took to social media to confirm that failing to overcome an illness was the reason for not being involved in the matchday squad for the Hammers' 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out, but he has been back in training in preparation for the capital club's next Premier League encounter.

Although Soucek has also been forced to contend with further competition thanks to the arrivals of fellow central midfielders Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler, who joined in the midst of West Ham spending more than £120million during the summer transfer window, he is poised to get the nod when Lopetegui selects the team to face Everton on Saturday.

Soucek Poised to Play Key Role This Weekend

Midfielder back in contention after recovering from illness

Soucek is firmly in the frame to return to West Ham's starting line-up when they look to return to winning ways against Sean Dyche's Everton this weekend, according to GMS sources, as he has shown in training sessions throughout the week that he has fully recovered from the virus that ruled him out of the setback at Nottingham Forest.

The 3-0 reverse at the hands of the Tricky Trees was the first fixture in all competitions that the 29-year-old has missed since the campaign got underway, having racked up 713 minutes of action over the course of 11 outings, and he is determined to regain a place in the forefront of Lopetegui's plans.

West Ham will be without the suspended Edson Alvarez thanks to his first half dismissal against Nottingham Forest, along with the already-banned Mohammed Kudus, and GMS sources have been informed that Soucek is likely to profit by replacing the Mexican in the middle of the park when Everton make the trip down to the capital.

Tomas Soucek's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Edson Alvarez Tomas Soucek Edson Alvarez Pass completion percentage 78.5 85.3 Clearances 3.33 1.78 Shots 2.70 0.67 Ball recoveries 2.22 5.11 Key passes 1.43 0.89 Goals 0.32 0.00 Statistics correct as of 06/11/2024

The former Slavia Prague man was among the first names on the team sheet during David Moyes' reign, having completed a permanent switch worth £19.1million after impressing during an initial loan spell in 2020, but he is still attempting to fully win over Lopetegui after the Spanish tactician has been looking to make his mark.

West Ham sources have insisted that Soucek's absence against Nottingham Forest was for no reason other than the virus he was struggling to shake off, and the £90,000-per-week man is on course to be handed a crucial role when the east Londoners aim to make it three consecutive home victories by overcoming Everton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomas Soucek has made 168 Premier League appearances during his time at West Ham United, chalking up 29 goals and seven assists along the way

Lopetegui Views Soucek as Big-Game Option

Tactician believes 29-year-old can have major impact

GMS sources have been told that Lopetegui is viewing Soucek as a big-game option who offers valuable Premier League experience and is capable of being a pivotal presence at the heart of West Ham's midfield in a fixture which could have a major impact in deciding whether the hierarchy opt to make another managerial change.

The Hammers have lost half of the former Real Madrid head coach's matches at the helm and - having been beaten by three or more goals against Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest - it has resulted in him coming under sustained pressure in a fight to save his job.

Soucek was open to embarking on a fresh challenge during the final stages of the summer transfer window if it became clear that he would not be in line to secure regular game time following Lopetegui's appointment, GMS sources recently revealed, but he is poised to be involved from the start as West Ham aim to go into the international break with three points.

