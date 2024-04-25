Highlights West Ham United want to discover whether Paulo Fonseca would be interested in becoming their next manager amid ongoing uncertainty over David Moyes' future.

The Lille chief is under serious consideration ahead of his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expiring at the end of the season.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that West Ham will not entertain making a final call on their potential next boss until they have spoken to Fonseca.

West Ham United are eager to hold discussions with Paulo Fonseca ahead of potentially handing the Lille boss the challenge of replacing David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers can bide their time over Julen Lopetegui.

The east Londoners have been forced to return to the drawing board after the hierarchy were unable to convince Ruben Amorim to make the move to the capital ahead of next term, following the Sporting head coach's decision to fly in for speedy talks earlier this week, and he appears to no longer be in the frame to take charge of last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Moyes walking away from his post at the campaign's climax is becoming increasingly likely, with West Ham faltering in their bid for European qualification and suffering a Europa League exit at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last week, and Fonseca appears to be on co-owner David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten's radar.

Hammers Contemplating Move for Fonseca

Fonseca is under serious consideration to succeed Moyes at the West Ham helm, according to Sky Sports, and key decision-makers behind the scenes have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce as they are aware that his Lille contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The report suggests that the Hammers have begun their search for a potential replacement ahead of making a final decision on whether to part company with Moyes, who has led the east Londoners to 102 wins since returning for a second spell in the hot-seat, while Lopetegui is an attractive proposition as he has been out of work since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers a matter of days before the season got underway.

Paulo Fonseca's managerial record compared to Julen Lopetegui and David Moyes Paulo Fonseca Julen Lopetegui David Moyes Matches 542 397 1121 Won 306 233 480 Drawn 126 85 270 Lost 110 79 371 Goals for 992 717 1624 Goals against 574 390 1408 Statistics correct as of 25/04/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Fonseca, outgoing Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel and Fulham boss Marco Silva have been pinpointed as targets by West Ham, while Lopetegui has been pushed into the Premier League side's direction amid uncertainty over Moyes' future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paulo Fonseca has averaged 1.73 points-per-game in the Lille dugout this season, having secured 14 wins and suffered just six defeats over the course of 30 matches in Ligue 1

Dean Jones - Sullivan and Steidten Preparing to Sound Out Fonseca

Jones understands that West Ham will not entertain upping the ante in their search for a new manager until they have discovered whether Fonseca would be interested in embarking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League for the first time in his career, and they are eager to open talks with the 51-year-old.

The respected journalist is aware that the Hammers are edging towards parting ways with Moyes when his deal runs out in the summer, and Lopetegui currently being out of work means Sullivan and Steidten are able to scope out alternative options before potentially turning back to the Spaniard.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The indications I’m getting are that West Ham will not move forward with any appointment until they have sounded out Fonseca. They want to speak to him, but just need to bide their time. "In Julen Lopetegui, they have more scope to actually address his situation, given he is out of work. "It is becoming pretty clear that the chances of David Moyes staying in the job are in decline, and it will be very interesting to see which of these candidates they see fit for the next phase."

Davis on West Ham's Shortlist of Summer Targets

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis is firmly on West Ham's radar ahead of the summer transfer window, and the east Londoners are increasingly likely to put an offer on the table if his current employers are unsuccessful in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League.

Although there is uncertainty over who will be in charge of the Hammers heading into the 2024/25 campaign, they are already making plans to bolster their options on the left-hand side of the defence as Aaron Cresswell has entered the final months of his £50,000-per-week contract, leaving Emerson Palmieri with a lack of competition.

Davis has played a pivotal role in Ipswich attempting to get out of the Championship at the first time of asking, having come second in League One last term, racking up 20 assists and grabbing two goals of his own over the course of 40 appearances in the second tier this season.

