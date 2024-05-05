Highlights West Ham United will make the final call on whether to make a managerial change instead of David Moyes.

The Scottish tactician previously insisted that he had a contract offer on the table and would decide his own future.

West Ham's Europa League exit has ended fans' expectations of another season in European competition.

David Moyes' future at West Ham United continues to look more uncertain by the day with reports touting other managers with the London Stadium job - and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has claimed that he doesn't believe the Scot's contract offer for next season will still be on the table after a poor run of form.

The Irons have been superb under his guidance since he began his second term as boss in 2019, embarked on three European campaigns alongside two top-seven finishes, and of course last season's Europa Conference League win a year ago - putting Moyes right up there amongst West Ham's greatest managers.

But whilst this season began in decent fashion, just three domestic wins since the turn of the year has seen the club drop from sixth-place in the Premier League into ninth, and looking a real possibility of finishing in the bottom half. Calls for Moyes’ time at the London Stadium to come to an end have begun, with the club holding talks with other managers already - though whilst Moyes said back in February that he had been offered a new deal, Ornstein believes that the tables have turned and that the expectation is Moyes will move on in the summer.

Ornstein: "Moyes' Future in Hammers' Hands"

East Londoners originally "offered" Moyes a contract for next season

Speaking to NBC, Ornstein claimed that Moyes would be unlikely to stay at West Ham, though you could never say never - despite talks with other bosses. He said:

“The first thing to say here is that there is an expectation that David Moyes will be moving on from West Ham at the end of this season. That is not confirmed just yet, the deliberations continue. “He did say in late February that he had been offered a contract, but it would be his decision over whether that would be signed and he would take that at the end of the season. “But in the time that has passed, I’m not sure that contract offer is still there and I’m also not sure that it will be his decision any longer. I think it will probably be in the hands of West Ham - but whatever happens, contingency plans need to be formed. “That’s why I revealed they were in discussions with Ruben Amorim to potentially take over if there was a vacancy. My understanding now is that Amorim doesn’t feel that job is for him if it comes up. “They have also held conversations with Julen Lopetegui, formerly of Wolves. That’s at quite an advanced stage, but again not done yet. “The situation has not been helped by Tim Steidten, the sporting director, who is holding these talks, being kept away from the dressing room at the training ground and stadium - this is a very delicate situation at West Ham, so let’s see how it goes.”

West Ham Could Be Better With Managerial Changes

The Irons have some superb attacking talents

A Europa League exit to Bayer Leverkusen has all but killed their chances of featuring in continental competition next season, leaving fans largely underwhelmed at what promised to be another good campaign back in August.

With Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus in their attacking midfield ranks, West Ham have a frontline that is admired up and down the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has won 102 of his 229 games in charge of the Irons.

But with their style of football suited to a more defensively solid side, there may well be a case for fans to want to bring a new manager in; though it is so far unknown as to who that may be.

Related West Ham Have had 'Change of Mood' over David Moyes' Future The Hammers boss is set to be replaced at the end of the season

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-05-24.