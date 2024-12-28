Liverpool fans will be confident of seeing their in-form favourites record another victory when the Reds travel to face West Ham United on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s players are in impressive form and will be full of confidence following their 3-1 comeback victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day.

That most recent win followed Liverpool’s 6-3 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur in their previous fixture, and the emphatic victory of that victory over Spurs bodes well for their return to the capital city here.

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline West Ham United 7.5 13/2 +650 The Draw 5.4 22/5 +440 Liverpool 1.4 2/5 -250

Liverpool are unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions (W19-D3-L0) so it is hard to see them failing to pick up at least a point from this trip. Their head-to-head record against West Ham is another reason for traveling fans to feel confident: Liverpool are W14-D3-L1 from their last 18 games against the Hammers.

Are there any slivers of hope for West Ham followers to cling on to? Yes, because the hosts are improving at home: Julen Lopetegui’s men are W3-D2-L1 from their last six London Stadium fixtures, and their home-and-away five-game form is a decent W2-D2-L1, too (placing them ninth in the Premier League five-game form table).

Yet West Ham’s home performances against the division’s better sides are a legitimate concern – more on this below – and Liverpool will obviously pose the stiffest test the Hammers have faced so far this season.

Best Bet

It is close to impossible to make a case for anything other than an away victory. The prices reflect the likelihood of a Liverpool win: West Ham are 7.5 (13/2) to collect all three points, while Liverpool are 1.4 (2/5), and the Draw is 5.4 (22/5).

Those odds on Liverpool coming away with a win will be too short for most bettors. Instead, there are more suitable ways to support the visitors if, like us, you suspect Liverpool are likely to win here.

Liverpool the Handicap Pick

Liverpool’s generally excellent form and the struggles West Ham have had at home against better teams this season make the Asian Handicap market the smartest way to invest in this fixture.

Liverpool are an excellent W6-D2-L0 on the road this season, running up a +11 goal difference across those eight fixtures. The only teams Liverpool have dropped points against away from home this season – Arsenal and Newcastle United – are both currently in the top five of the Premier League table, 13 and six points respectively, ahead of West Ham.

If you look at the six games Liverpool have won away from home – against Tottenham, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Manchester United and Ipswich Town – three of those victories were by a one-goal margin, and three were by a margin of two or more goals.

Although West Ham’s home form has improved, they are a disappointing W3-D2-L4 at home this season (placing them 14th in the Premier League home table). The three sides they have beaten – Wolves (2-1), Man Utd (2-1) and Ipswich Town (4-1) – are all currently in the bottom seven positions in the table.

The four teams they have lost to at home – Arsenal (5-2), Chelsea (3-0), Manchester City (3-1) and Aston Villa (2-1) – are all currently in the top-half of the table. So the pattern is clear: at home, West Ham are good enough to beat the division’s weaker sides, but have struggled whenever the visitors are better calibre opponents.

The margin of defeat in those games against better opposition is significant: three of West Ham's four home defeats have been by a margin of two or more goals. This suggests some value in backing Liverpool to win with a -1.0 or even a -1.25 goal start on the Asian Handicap.

Asian Handicap West Ham United -1.0 N/A -0.75 8.3 -0.5 6.6 -0.25 6.1 0 5.75 +0.25 3.8 +0.5 3.0 +0.75 2.7 +1.0 2.4

With an Asian Handicap selection, you add the handicap you have chosen – our suggestion in this case being either -1.0 or -1.25 goals for Liverpool – to the actual scoreline at the end of the game. So with an Asian Handicap selection of -1.0 or -1.25 for Liverpool, the visitors are effectively starting the game one goal or -1.25 goals down.

Asian Handicap Liverpool -0.75 1.46 -1.0 1.58 -1.25 1.82 -1.5 2.05 -1.75 2.3 -2.0 2.8 -2.25 3.0 -2.5 3.3 -2.75 4.1

Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap is available at 1.58 (23/40), while Liverpool -1.25 is available at 1.82 (82/100). There would be some risk in backing Liverpool with a -1.25 goal start, given that they have won only three of their eight away games this season by a margin or two or more goals. For that reason, we prefer the more conservative selection of Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap.

With a Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap pick, your selection will lose if Liverpool lose or draw. Your stakes will be returned if Liverpool win by exactly one goal, and your selection will win if Liverpool win by two or more goals.

Top selection – Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap (1.58)

Plenty of Corners Expected

The prices on the Total Corners market make interesting reading on this match. Over 10.5 Corners is currently available at a best price of 1.83 (5/6).

This may offer some value. West Ham’s nine home fixtures have produced an average of 11.33 corners per game, with seven of those nine fixtures featuring 11 or more corners. Liverpool’s eight away games have produced an average of 10.25 corners per game, with six of those eight fixtures featuring 11 or more corners.

Combine these figures and 13 of the relevant 17 home and away games — i.e. West Ham's home games and Liverpool's away games — have had 11 or more corners. If you are looking for a second selection on the game, Over 10.5 Corners would be our recommendation.

Top selection – Over 10.5 Corners (1.83)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 28/12/2024