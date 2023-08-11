West Ham United fans could be worried about the lack of transfer business so far, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed some 'behind the scenes' details at the London Stadium, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers will need to bring in reinforcements before the window closes, especially after losing their talisman, Declan Rice.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

Rice completed a move to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window for a fee of £105m.

The hefty transfer kitty West Ham now have will of course be useful this summer, but it could also cause them problems when trying to acquire targets.

Clubs now know that the Hammers have received a significant fee for Rice, so will be looking to over value some of their players who West Ham are showing an interest in.

This could explain the lack of business from David Moyes and his recruitment team since Rice departed, but things are starting to look up from an incomings perspective.

The capital club have now completed the signing of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, who bolsters Moyes' options in the middle of the park after leaving Ajax.

James Ward-Prowse has agreed a deal to join West Ham from Southampton, with Jacob Steinberg reporting that a deal is done, with a medical set to take place.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could also be on his way to the London Stadium, with West Ham agreeing a deal in principle for the England international, as per Sky Sports.

What has Sheth said about West Ham?

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now provided some insight into West Ham's transfer dealings, suggesting that the club are being patient due to not wanting to overpay for players.

With Tim Steidten and Moyes both playing a role in signings, there could be a difference of opinions on targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I've spoken to a lot of West Ham fans that have been very worried that they're building up all of this money with Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca as well, who they've just sold to Atalanta, and not spending any of it.

"Well, they have been in the market, it's just that I think West Ham's attitude has been, just because we have all of this money and clubs know we've got all of this money, it doesn't mean we have to pay above what we feel is the market value for a player.

"That's why they've been quite patient with certain signings.

"Of course, behind the scenes, we know that there's going to be differences of opinion between a manager and a sporting director, particularly if certain managers worked in a certain way and a sporting director has just come in recently, they're going to have different targets."

What's next for West Ham?

After losing Scamacca and midfielder targets being worked on, West Ham could turn their attention to bringing in a striker.

As per Football Insider, the Hammers are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also claimed that West Ham are admirers of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

Although Moyes' side are making positive steps with reinforcing their midfield, an extra body in attack would be hugely beneficial.