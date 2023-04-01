West Ham United will have been expecting more from summer signings Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca at the London Stadium this season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes’ Irons side face a battle to avoid the drop from the Premier League this term.

West Ham player news – Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham were not afraid to spend money on bolstering Moyes squad this summer, having parted ways with around £160m on transfer fees this season.

Those signings included the purchase of Sassuolo and Italy striker Scamacca for an initial £30.5m and the club-record acquisition of Lyon and Brazil midfielder Paqueta a deal worth £51m.

In a recent press conference following West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Moyes admitted that he believes Scamacca’s physicality has “got to be much better”, saying (via Football365): “We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is.”

“Gianluca has got to get himself back. No manager wants to put out a bad team, you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out.”

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that neither Paqueta nor Scamacca has “lived up to expectations so far.”

And Sheth believes that Moyes’ summer rebuild “hasn’t clicked as much as he would have liked.” at the London Stadium.

What has Sheth said about West Ham?

When speaking about Moyes’ future at the London Stadium, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “He has had a real revolution in his squad.

“There have been so many incomings, and it hasn't clicked as much as he would have liked.

“Some big-name players that have come in, such as Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta, they were probably expecting more from, and it hasn't happened.”

What next for Paqueta and Scamacca at West Ham?

In terms of the immediate future for Paqueta and Scamacca, Moyes will hope that the combined £240,000 per-week earners buckle up their ideas and begin to pay back some of the money spent on them last summer as the Irons fight to retain their Premier League status.

West Ham also find themselves in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and will feel that top-flight survival alongside a European trophy would represent an excellent campaign.

Paqueta has only been able to provide four goal contributions in 18 Premier League appearances, whilst a tally of three top-flight strikes for Scamacca represents an underwhelming return from the pricey duo.

The Irons faithful will be desperate for the pair to click into their best form ahead of what could be an extremely tense conclusion to the Premier League season at the bottom of the table.