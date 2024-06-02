Highlights West Ham United pushing to sign Palmeiras forward Luis Guilherme, deal expected next week. Top talent poised for Europe.

Despite limited stats, Guilherme highly rated in Brazil, expected to improve. Hammers prepare documents for signing.

West Ham to pay £26m + 20% sell-on clause for Guilherme. Young star part of Brazil to Europe trend, teammate joining Real Madrid.

West Ham United are pushing to secure the signature of Palmeiras forward Luis Guilherme, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that they hope to secure a deal by next week.

Guilherme is highly rated in his native Brazil and is considered one of several youngsters poised to trade South America for Europe this summer. The Brazilian under-20 international has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Palmeiras this season, returning a goal and an assist. Despite his paltry numbers, he is regarded as a top talent and is expected to continue to improve.

Guilherme Set for West Ham Medical

The Hammers are preparing all documents

Writing on Sunday, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that West Ham are preparing all documents for the signing of Guilherme, with a deal set to be completed next week as the youngster will travel for his medical...

"Understand West Ham are now preparing all documents for Luis Guilherme deal! €30m plus 20% sell-on clause proposal exclusively revealed, being now reviewed with Palmeiras. #WHUFC hope for deal to be sealed early next week with 2006 born winger to travel for medical."

The capital club are to pay in the region of £26m plus a 20% sell-on clause to secure his signature. The Palmeiras talent is one of a host of young stars to be making the move from Brazil to Europe, with his team-mate Endrick set to join Real Madrid this summer.

If the Hammers end up signing the 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid, they will have one of the finest talents coming out of Brazil in recent years. This potential signing reflects a change in the way that the club is looking to play under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who is known for his attacking style of football.

Guilherme has been described as the 'next Ronaldinho', and if the Hammers can develop him into a fraction of the player the Brazilian legend was then they will have secured themselves a bargain. The 18-year-old is unlikely to make an instant impact in England given his age, but it's an exciting signing for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite his age, Luis Guilherme has already made 17 appearances for Palmeiras.

Related West Ham Look to 'Outstanding' Star as Bruno Alternative Julen Lopetegui looks to be in the dark over a potential first signing at the London Stadium but he could return to his old club

West Ham Eyeing Striker Duo

Guirassy and En-Nesyri are being targeted

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that both Youssef En-Nesyri and Serhou Guirassy are top targets for the Hammers in their search to sign a new striker this summer. Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi has been linked with a move to the London Stadium, but a deal for the Nigerian is unlikely to be pursued.

Bringing in a new forward shouldn't come as a surprise to West Ham supporters. Michail Antonio regularly leads the line for the Hammers, but the Jamaican international is reaching the latter stages of his career. Jarrod Bowen has often deputised in his absence, but he's predominantly a wide player being played out of position.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt