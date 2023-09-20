Highlights West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could have caused a stir at the London Stadium following his recent comments.

The stopper has been used to being a regular for the Irons under David Moyes.

West Ham open their Europa League campaign on Thursday evening.

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi’s comments may not have “gone down too well” at the London Stadium, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the stopper’s future.

Irons head coach David Moyes has a decision to make after Fabianski responded to being dropped this season.

West Ham news – Lukasz Fabianski

Having arrived at West Ham from Swansea City in a £7m deal during the summer of 2018, Fabianski had established himself as the regular first-choice option between the sticks at the London Stadium. However, the Irons paid £7.75m to Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Alphonse Areola during the summer of 2022, who spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan in east London.

Initially, the Frenchman was West Ham’s cup and European stopper, with Fabianski holding his place in the Premier League side. However, this season has seen the roles reversed, with Areola settling into the role as Moyes’ first-choice ‘keeper in the league. In a recent interview with Canal Plus Sport, Fabianksi said he feels “angry” at being dropped in the Premier League, saying he didn’t take the news very well.

“I took the news awfully. To be honest, first of all, it was a massive shock. Second of all, the information made me angry. I wasn’t mentally ready for something like this. The way the situation was handled feels weird to me. As you can probably feel my pain, all I will say is that through my work with the club, the coaching staff and the manager I deserved the situation to unfold in a much different way than how it happened on Thursday. I know it’s my subjective opinion, but I feel like I should’ve been treated better in that specific situation.”

Fabianski could make his first appearance of the season when West Ham welcome Backa Topola to the London Stadium in their Europa League opener on Thursday evening. The Irons qualified for the continent’s second-tier tournament following their Europa Conference League triumph last term.

Lukasz Fabianski - season-by-season Premier League stats Season Club Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 07/08 Arsenal 3 2 2 08/09 Arsenal 6 10 2 09/10 Arsenal 4 5 2 10/11 Arsenal 14 14 5 11/12 Arsenal 0 0 0 12/13 Arsenal 4 3 1 13/14 Arsenal 1 0 1 14/15 Swansea City 37 46 13 15/16 Swansea City 37 51 9 16/17 Swansea City 37 69 8 17/18 Swansea City 38 56 9 18/19 West Ham United 38 55 7 19/20 West Ham United 25 34 6 20/21 West Ham United 35 44 10 21/22 West Ham United 37 50 8 22/23 West Ham United 36 48 10 23/24 West Ham United 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about West Ham and Fabianski?

Brown believes it will be “difficult” for Fabianski to return to Moyes’ long-term plans and suggests he could be sold “in the next couple of windows”, aiming to become a first-choice elsewhere. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“The way Fabianski has been speaking recently, he clearly has shown a lot of frustration. I'm not sure that will have gone down too well at West Ham. It's something the manager was asked about and addressed quite recently. From Fabianski’s point of view, he's not happy that he's no longer number one. I think he wants to be at a club where he is number one. That is a situation that's going to have to resolve itself somehow throughout the season. “Moyes has been clear that he wants Areola to be the long-term future, and he's made that decision. So, it will be difficult for Fabianski to get back in. That all points towards a possible move for Fabianski in the next couple of windows because I don't think he will be content just to sit on the bench all season.”

Where could Fabianski move next?

At 38 years old, it’s unlikely that Fabianski will find another Premier League club willing to take him on to become their first-choice goalkeeper between the sticks. The veteran could earn a final payday at one of the league’s big six outfits but would have to settle for being a third-choice option, in the vein of Scott Carson at Manchester City.

A transfer to Saudi Arabia is also a possibility. Several Saudi Pro League outfits have made high-profile Premier League additions this season. City winger Riyad Mahrez has signed for Al-Ahli, whilst former teammate Aymeric Lapore has arrived at Al-Nassr. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder put pen to paper on a deal at Al Hilal, whilst Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have signed for Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad, respectively.

Meanwhile, a romantic return to his native Poland could pique Fabianski’s interest, in what would likely be the final move of his career. The 57-cap former international left Legia Warszawa for Arsenal in 2007, but could find himself returning to the Polish capital, or previous club Lech Poznan, should he decide to take that career path. However, Fabianski’s focus must remain on performing admirably for West Ham when given the opportunity before potentially negotiating a move away this winter or next summer.

