West Ham United are still "100%" behind David Moyes, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are currently in a relegation battle, but Brown says the club's board are planning to stick with their manager for now.

West Ham manager news — David Moyes

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are afraid to sack Moyes because of the lack of alternatives currently out there.

While the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are available, it's hard to imagine either coach being willing to take over a side battling relegation mid-season.

Because it's the middle of the campaign, it's also going to be hard for the east London side to prize an employed manager away from his current club.

When you consider that, you can understand why West Ham are reluctant to get rid of Moyes.

What has Paul Brown said about David Moyes and West Ham?

According to Brown, another reason why West Ham want to keep hold of Moyes is because they felt that they ditched him too quickly in his first spell in charge of the team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "West Ham are still 100% behind David Moyes. Yes, they are going to stick with him. There are various reasons behind that.

"I think they realised they were too quick to pull the trigger and get rid of him before and had to go back and bend their knee and get him back in to help them out of trouble again. He has a track record of getting clubs out of this kind of mess."

Are West Ham right to give David Moyes more time?

Yes, he easily deserves it. While things obviously aren't going too well right now, what West Ham have accomplished under him these last couple of years can't be forgotten.

Moyes took the Hammers to the Europa League semi-final last season after guiding them to a sixth-placed finish in the 2020/21 campaign.

That was then followed up with another top-seven finish last term. He can't live on past glories forever and West Ham may eventually have to draw the line at some point for the sake of their future in the top flight.

But given the lack of options right now and the fact that Moyes is a very experienced Premier League manager who's done well at West Ham overall, sacking him at this very moment may not be the wisest thing to do.