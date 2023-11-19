Highlights West Ham United may consider replacing David Moyes as manager due to disagreements with technical director Tim Steidten and an inconsistent start to the season.

Moyes' contract is expiring at the end of the season, and the club could offer him a behind-the-scenes role instead of extending his managerial contract.

Journalist Paul Brown suggests that Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could be a potential replacement for Moyes, but doubts whether Carrick is ready for such a role. Discussions about a replacement will likely happen closer to the end of the season.

West Ham United could be considering replacing David Moyes in the near future, and journalist Paul Brown has given an update on his job security to GIVEMESPORT, while discussing the prospect of Michael Carrick replacing him.

With Moyes' contract expiring at the end of the season, there's no guarantee the Hammers will look to extend his current deal. The capital club could be considering going in a different direction under the guidance of Tim Steidten, especially after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

The Scottish manager has plenty of credit in the bank after winning the Europa Conference League last term, but there has been reports of disagreements between Moyes and Steidten behind the scenes, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him depart in the summer of 2024. Brown has discussed Middlesbrough manager Carrick replacing Moyes and whether the former Manchester United boss is in danger of losing his job.

David Moyes could be in trouble

With West Ham, understandably, still being massively appreciative of the job Moyes has done, the club are reportedly willing to offer him the opportunity to move away from the touchline and take up a behind-the-scenes role, with his contract as a manager looking unlikely to be extended, per MailOnline. Whether Moyes would be ready to step away from management remains to be seen, considering he proved last season that he's still capable of being at the top level as a coach.

As per The Athletic, Moyes and technical director Steidten widely disagree on how the club should be run. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Steidten would play a key role in deciding the next manager at the London Stadium, so Moyes disagreeing with the Hammers chief isn't a good sign for his future.

Premier League Form Table (Last Five Games) Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 16th - West Ham 5 1 1 3 4 17th - Crystal Palace 5 1 1 3 4 18th - Sheffield United 5 1 1 3 3 19th - Luton Town 5 0 2 3 2 20th - Burnley 5 0 0 5 0 All stats according to Transfermarkt

The Hammers have struggled of late, which has led to a host of managers being linked with taking over from Moyes in the near future. Middlesbrough manager Carrick has been touted for the job in the past after doing an impressive stint with the Championship club so far, and he's a young and exciting manager who could fit the mould that Steidten wants.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are likely to target a younger, up-and-coming manager if Moyes was to depart. However, any discussions regarding replacing the former Everton boss are likely to come closer to the end of the season.

Carrick has done an impressive job with the North East club, after taking over when they were close to the relegation zone last term. In their last 12 games, Boro have lost just once in all competitions, but his lack of managerial experience could be a concern for the Hammers, with the former Manchester United midfielder in his first role as manager.

Brown has suggested that West Ham hiring Carrick would be 'fun' but he feels that he still has quite a lot of learning to do, so there are doubts over whether he's ready for a role like this. The journalist adds that as it stands, there is no indication that Moyes will be leaving, so it might be a little premature to be discussing replacements. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yeah, Carrick's quite a young manager. It would be fun to see him at West Ham but I think he still has quite a lot of learning to do and whether he's ready for that kind of role is a big question mark. It doesn't feel like one that Tim Steidten would push for if Moyes was to leave. But there's no indication at the moment that David Moyes will be leaving, so I think it's probably premature to be putting any names in the frame."

Tim Steidten is planning for January

The Hammers could be in the market for reinforcements when the January transfer window opens for business, regardless of who is going to be in charge in the long term. As per TEAMtalk, Fluminense winger Jhon Arias has recently been scouted by West Ham ahead of a potential move in the next few months.

The report claims that Moyes' men are among a host of clubs who are showing an interest, with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers also keen on securing his signature. With 26 goals and 30 assists in 135 games, the Colombian star could be a smart addition in attack.