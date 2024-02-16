Highlights West Ham United manager David Moyes' contract situation is described as "fluid" and it would be surprising if he is offered a new deal at the London Stadium.

Moyes has enjoyed a successful second spell with the Irons, with 2023's Europa Conference League success being the highlight.

Speculation is rife about the Hammers' next manager, with Graham Potter and Gary O'Neil being mentioned as potential replacements for Moyes.

West Ham United manager David Moyes being offered a new contract at the London Stadium would be a surprise, though journalist Dean Jones describes the situation regarding a new deal as “fluid”.

The Hammers boss has come under increased pressure in recent weeks after a series of poor results has severely hampered the Irons’ chances of securing European football for the 2024/25 season.

But West Ham still maintain their place in the top half of the Premier League table and have also ensured their place in the last-16 of the Europa League after topping their group. Moyes has enjoyed an impressive second spell in charge in east London but sees his current contract expire at the end of the current campaign, leaving the Irons board with a decision to make on his future.

Moyes’ achievements on his return to West Ham

Moyes has enjoyed a fantastic period of success since his return to West Ham at the end of 2019. With the Irons in relegation trouble, the Scotsman ensured that they avoided the drop into the Championship, courtesy of a late-season turnaround in form inspired by some smart January acquisitions, including Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

In the following campaign, Moyes guided West Ham to a sixth-place Premier League finish, securing their place in the 2021/22 Europa League campaign. The Hammers made it as far as the semi-finals before succumbing to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs.

However, West Ham did manage to secure a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League that season, placing them in the Europa Conference League. The east London outfit were rightly one of the favourites for the competition, and Moyes clinched his crowning moment at West Ham following a 2-1 victory in the final over Fiorentina in Prague.

Despite a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign, in which Moyes had to deal with the sale of club captain Declan Rice, West Ham’s form has faltered since the turn of the year. Before their trip to Nottingham Forest on 17th February, West Ham hadn’t won in seven fixtures throughout 2024. That run of form included a shock FA Cup Third Round defeat at the hands of Championship outfit Bristol City and a 6-0 home thumping courtesy of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

On 12th February, The Daily Mail reported that West Ham have stalled contract talks with Moyes after suggestions they had been ready to hand him an extension to his deal in December 2023. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that fresh terms have been discussed between the two parties, but a final decision has yet to be made.

David Moyes - Premier League record Matches 683 Wins 265 Draws 178 Losses 240 Goals For 918 Goals Against 882 Manager of the Month awards 10 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 14-02-24

Dean Jones - ‘Hard to believe’ that West Ham will offer Moyes a new deal

Jones believes that Moyes’ contract situation at West Ham could still be described as ‘fluid.’ Given the feeling around the club, the journalist said he would be surprised if the Irons offered the 60-year-old a contract extension. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“You could probably still describe Moyes’ future as a fluid situation because David Sullivan has not made a full decision. But given the fan unrest about how uneasy they would feel about giving Moyes a new contract, I would be surprised if they decided to commit to him for another couple of years. The deal they had in mind would take him to the World Cup in 2026. Given the feeling around the club, I find it hard to believe they would do that.”

Following speculation over Moyes’ future at West Ham, it’s no wonder why speculation surrounding the club’s next manager is rife. The Irons hierarchy will have a succession plan if the former Manchester United manager steps aside from the role at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th February) that both Graham Potter and current Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil would be good fits for the manager role at West Ham. Potter has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Chelsea in April 2023, following an unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge. The 48-year-old could be waiting for the right job, having seen his stock fall following his disappointing spell in west London.

Meanwhile, O’Neil is proving himself to be one of English football’s brightest young manager prospects, having got the best part of two seasons of Premier League coaching under his belt. The 40-year-old steered AFC Bournemouth out of relegation trouble during the 2022/23 season before joining Wolves in August 2023, who sit comfortably in mid-table despite making a £140m profit on player sales last summer.