Highlights West Ham United manager David Moyes' tactical wisdom is "brilliant" according to pundit Micah Richards.

The 60-year-old has been the Irons' most successful boss for over 40 years, winning the Europa Conference League title in 2023.

Moyes is hoping for further continental success this term as his Hammers side take on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in a two-legged Europa League quarter-final in March.

West Ham United manager David Moyes "doesn't always get the appreciation he deserves" at the London Stadium, according to pundit Micah Richards, who was speaking on The Rest is Football podcast.

The Irons are enduring a mixed season in the Premier League, having started the 2023/24 campaign brightly, before a recent lull in form has seen them drop down the table, hindering their continental qualification hopes.

West Ham find themselves in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they face Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen over two legs next month. Moyes has enjoyed an impressive second tenure with the Hammers but could be set for a departure at the end of the campaign.

Richards heaps praise on under-fire Moyes

The West Ham manager's contract expires at the end of the season

David Moyes has enjoyed a fantastic second tenure at West Ham, following his re-appointment at the London Stadium in December 2019. The 60-year-old immediately guided the Irons away from relegation trouble, before securing back-to-back qualifications for European competition in successive seasons.

A semi-final Europa League defeat at the hands of eventual victors Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 was followed by last season's Europa Conference League triumph, secured with a 2-1 victory over Serie A outfit Fiorentina in Prague last June. The continental success was West Ham's first major trophy since 1980's FA Cup triumph and ensured their place back in the Europa League this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moyes currently has a win percentage of 47.62% across the 2023/24 season at West Ham.

West Ham currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more than the Old Trafford outfit. They also have a two-legged Europa League quarter-final with Bayer Leverkusen to look forward to in April. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th March) that Moyes is in a 'good position' to secure another job if he leaves the London Stadium at the end of his contract this summer.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards praised the Scotsman, after a 'personal conversation' with the Irons manager at Wembley during England's 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Brazil on 23rd March:

“I feel as though he [Moyes] doesn’t always get the appreciation he deserves, in terms of, obviously, West Ham not winning something for so long, and then he comes and wins, and now the expectation is different. I don’t want to go into what we were talking about tactically because it was a personal conversation. But it was great to see his knowledge of the game whilst basically just wanting his players [Lucas Paqueta] to come off the pitch. He wanted them ready for the rest of the season. His wisdom within the game was brilliant to hear.”

West Ham 'nowhere near' looking for Moyes replacements

The former Man Utd head coach has been offered a new deal

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd March) that West Ham are 'nowhere near' the stage of sounding out replacements for Moyes. The former Manchester United head coach has revealed that the Irons have offered him a new contract, but is yet to decide whether to remain at the London Stadium.

Some sections of the West Ham fanbase made their feelings towards their current boss clear in a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in February, unfurling a 'Moyes out' banner. Despite enjoying their most successful period in over 40 years, the Glasgow-born manager has divided opinion in east London this term.

All statistics courtesy of FootyStats, correct as of 25-03-24.