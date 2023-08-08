West Ham United manager David Moyes' future at the London Stadium has been questioned over the last few weeks, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on the matter, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have acted fairly slow in the transfer market after selling one of their prized assets.

After Declan Rice completed his £105m move to Arsenal earlier in the window, West Ham fans may have expected the club to act quickly in finding his replacement.

As it stands, the capital club are yet to announce any signings, with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez reportedly the closest to moving to the London Stadium.

As per the BBC, West Ham are set to complete the acquisition of Alvarez for a fee of around £35m.

Considering it's public knowledge that Moyes and his recruitment team have plenty of money to play with this summer, it could be difficult for them to find the right targets for a reasonable price.

In fact, the situation is being made even more difficult due to the fact that there is reportedly friction between Tim Steidten and Moyes regarding transfers, according to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

According to The Telegraph, as a result of the transfer situation, Moyes' future at West Ham is now in doubt, and journalist Brown has now provided some insight on the matter.

What has Brown said about Moyes and West Ham?

Brown has suggested that it would be a 'stupid' idea for the Hammers to let Moyes leave the club ahead of the new season.

The journalist believes that the Scottish manager is still capable of building something at the London Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it would be incredibly stupid of West Ham to let David Moyes go for whatever reason after winning them a historic European trophy.

"I do think he's still capable of building something quite strong and long-lasting there and I think they need to trust him really.

"Whether that puts Steidten's nose out of joint, and it means that he's coming to a job where he hasn't been given then kind of responsibility that he would really like, I don't know.

"But it does seem like something is not quite right there. I think West Ham should be hoping that it doesn't come to some kind of breaking point."

What's next for West Ham?

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes would love to sign Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, so that's two names to watch out for in terms of incomings this summer.

As per the BBC, West Ham have already submitted an offer worth over £50m for the pair.

Maguire and McTominay would bring Premier League and European football experience to Moyes' squad, so it's understandable that he's looking to secure their signatures.

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GMS that a deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is still alive, so it could be a busy end to the transfer window for the Hammers.